'Bachelor in Paradise' : New Arrivals Cause Relationship Troubles and 1 'Tough' Break Up

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

A wave of drama arrives for the beachgoers on this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise. But it all began with a crushing decision Eliza Isichei needed to make in her own love life.

Monday's episode picked up with the aftermath of Eliza, 26, choosing to end her relationship with Rodney Matthews after initially giving him a rose over Justin Glaze. The decision not only crushed Rodney but many of their fellow castmates were heartbroken by the split.

The former Bachelor contestant chose to leave Paradise to try and win back Justin's heart. As she leaves the beach to pursue Justin, the twosome had a brutally honest conversation.

ELIZA'S HEARTBREAKING CHAT WITH JUSTIN

To Justin's surprise, Eliza showed up at his doorstep to discuss a rather important matter, beginning with why she ultimately let him go.

"The second you left, something started to click for me. I think I let all of the outside pressure and everyone's opinions and what I felt like everyone wanted me to decide kind of factor into my decision that night," she explained. "I was so stressed out, so confused."

She continued, "I don't think I realized it until you were gone and I think that's when I realized that I made the wrong choice."

Eliza then explained that she ultimately "went after what [she] wanted," leading her to fight for Justin.

Craig Sjodin/ABC; Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty; Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

The revelation left Justin "speechless." Though he was grateful that she put in the effort to win him back, he said he no longer wanted to pursue a relationship with her.

"I just want someone who is so sure about me and who is going to choose me without hesitation, and that's not what happened," Justin, 28, said. "You chose Rodney."

He continued, "Just as you're coming to the realization that you need to listen to what you want, I'm coming to the realization that I can choose people and put them first and prioritize them all I want, and if I'm not going to get that in return then maybe it's time I choose myself."

Eliza understood Justin's sentiment and walked away in tears.

NEW ARRIVAL — WITH A DATE CARD — CAUSES BIG DRAMA

Mara Agrait from Matt James' Bachelor season arrived with a mission to make Paradise "spicy" as she searched for love. Upon meeting her fellow beachgoers, she instantly pulled Andrew Spencer for a quick chat.

After speaking with a few of the men, it was Justin Young — a man who is nearly "a whole decade" younger than her — who ultimately caught her attention.

He accepted Mara's date invitation, but Justin's decision ultimately leaves Florence "Flo" Alexandra "nervous" as her interest has grown stronger.

"I was definitely interested in Justin, but he's on a date with someone else," she told the cameras. "Maybe he likes her better. That's not a nice feeling. The big question is what are his intentions and is he man enough to handle it."

JUSTIN AND MARA'S DATE

A very steamy first date was in store for Justin and Mara. Upon arriving at the date spot, a chef informed them that they were each going to become "human churros."

"I apologize in advance because this is about to get messy," said Mara.

Mara began sensually slathering the ingredients all over Justin's body. As Justin later did the same to her, the two shared a passionate kiss.

"I had a really great time with Justin. I think he just let loose and was very much in the moment," she told the cameras. "Great kisser, fun guy, down for anything."

Mara added: "I just know that we're having a lot of fun and if he's feeling what I'm feeling and seeing what I'm seeing, sorry Flo."

AWKWARD NEW LOVE TRIANGLE

The aftermath of Mara and Justin's saucy date later sparked frustration within Florence, who was completely ignored by Justin the next day. Though he initially put his focus on Mara all morning and afternoon, Justin eventually made his way over to Flo to discuss what was going on between them.

During their chat, Flo explained that she feels their situation is "not working out the way I want it to."

"The fact that you went on a date, which is fine, but then you come back and you don't speak to me," she said. "I don't want to be an option. I want to be with someone who is sure that they want to get to know me."

Justin then said that while Mara is "a great girl," he believes he has "a greater connection" with Flo. "I would rather pursue my connection with you than with Mara," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!

Mara then came over and interrupted the two. After Flo left so that they could speak, Justin ended his fling with Mara.

"I had a great time with you. It was amazing. We had a great date and bonding experience," he said. "You're an amazing girl, I've said it a million times. But I just think, for now, I feel a greater connection to Flo."

Mara said she appreciated that Justin was "open and honest" with her, but she still wished he showed more candor "from the get-go." As she asked what changed in the past 12 hours, Justin explained that his feelings for Flo "never kind of fully went away."

The pair hugged and she walked off. "I'm just mad that I gave so much of myself last night and here I am now," Mara then told the cameras.

TWO NEW WOMEN COME TO STIR TROUBLE IN EXISTING RELATIONSHIPS

The cast was not prepared for the arrival of two new women at once: Ency Abedin and Lyndsey Windham.

Even with everyone pretty much coupled up, the two ladies still managed to find men on the beach that intrigued them. Ency picked Andrew and Lyndsey picked Logan Palmer. While Andrew accepted Ency's invitation, despite his preexisting connection with Jessenia Cruz, things were a bit more complicated for Logan.

Earlier in the episode, Logan had a conversation with Kate Gallivan about the issues within their relationship. His decision to not immediately reject Lyndsey's invite seemed to rattle them further.

"I'm confused that you're even entertaining this based on our conversation last night. And it makes me question if the things that you said last night still mean anything to you," said Kate, 33, as Logan, 26, responded, "Yeah, of course, they do. That's why I would never say 'yes' or I would never say 'yeah, I'm open to a date.' I've put your name first in both of those scenarios, and that's why we're here."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty, Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

Logan then accused Kate of being "disappointed and critical and frustrated" with him "constantly." To him, it felt as if Kate looked down on him. But Kate begged to differ, saying things are "different" between them now and that it's not appropriate for him to go on a date at this stage in their relationship.

From there, Logan pulled aside Lyndsey to share his decision. He ultimately chose to turn down Lyndsey's invitation. She then decided to go home.

"I just don't think my person is here," she told the group.

Logan and Kate then spoke separately, agreeing that neither of them "regret" their decision. But Logan later spoke with Johnny DePhillipo about the matter, expressing his frustration with how the situation was handled.

ANDREW AND ENCY'S DATE

As Andrew got ready to head out on his date with Ency, Jessenia was less than thrilled.

"I really invested a lot in him," Jessenia, 30, said to Shanae Ankney. "Like, where's our conversation to really see where this is going, rather than you just going on a date?"

She then told the cameras: "To be honest with you, I really hope this date sucks."

Andrew, on the other hand, admitted in a confessional that he doesn't know if he's "on the same page" with Jessenia. But he felt like Ency's arrival was a "kick to the heart."

Andrew and Ency had a fun-filled date filled with football tossing, oysters and beachside beverages. As they later sat down to talk, he confessed to having challenges finding a genuine connection in Paradise before feeling a "spark" as Ency arrived.

The two then hopped in the pool and shared a romantic kiss. "I feel like this could be something real and it's kind of nice. I'm pretty happy," he told the cameras. "I think it's something I needed."

Knowing that he wanted to pursue Ency more seriously, Andrew said he needed to have a conversation with Jessenia. "I hope she can handle it," he added.

ANDREW CHOOSES TO CUT TIES WITH JESSENIA

Upon returning from his date with Ency, Andrew had a "tough" conversation with Jessenia about where they stand.

"I'm in a really difficult situation," he began. "I feel like I need a little bit of an up, so I'm just trying to find some happiness to get out of this with. I feel like it's been one after another for me, and I feel like dragging you into that, it's kind of sucked. I'm sorry for that. You deserve a little bit more than what I've been able to give you, and that's kind of where I'm at with things."

Jessenia said she feels as if Andrew hasn't given her an opportunity to help get him out of the "funk" he's been in. Noting how he's seemingly been "disconnected," she was surprised Andrew had the "mental capacity to go on a date."

Explaining his reasoning for wanting to go on a date with Ency in the first place, Andrew said it felt like "a fresh start" for him.

"I kind of had that sense that my feelings were deeper than yours are for me," Jessenia then said. "So this isn't easy for me, but it is what it is."

Leaving their conversation in tears, Jessenia questioned why she should stay in Paradise.

SURPRISE VISITORS

Toward the end of the episode, Logan is still upset over what went down prior with Kate. But his luck soon worsened as his exes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey hit the beach. (He previously chose to end his pursuit of Rachel, 26, for Gabby, 31, but was later eliminated due to illness.)

As many of the women expressed excitement for seeing the two former co-Bachelorettes, Logan's jaw instantly dropped. But the person who was most nervous to see the women was Tyler Norris.

"My ex showed up to the beach. I have not seen Rachel since we broke up," he said. "I'm just nervous right now because there's a chance she could jeopardize my relationship."

Meanwhile, Rachel and Gabby are both ready to ignite a fire in Paradise as they hope to provide some "insight" to the female contestants on their former men.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.