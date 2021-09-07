BiP's Natasha Parker Reflects on Brendan Morais, Pieper James Drama: I 'Will Smile Again'

"What I have learned is one's capacity to love, trust, show vulnerability and be good to others is a reflection of self," she wrote

During Monday's episode of the ABC dating show, Natasha's connection with Brendan was threatened by the arrival of his rumored girlfriend Pieper. Then Brendan, 31, accepted Pieper's invitation to go on a one-on-one date, where he confirmed that he had done whatever it took to stay in Paradise until her arrival.

Natasha, 33, was blindsided. After the episode, she reflected on the situation in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Sometimes dating is tough. Sometimes we only see the best parts of people. Sometimes we put too much trust in the wrong person," began the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation co-host in her caption. "Sometimes we know something's off but we choose to trust anyway. Sometimes once we realize we're being naive and lied to, it's too late. Sometimes we know we should have followed that gut feeling but didn't. Sometimes people treat us like we don't matter. Sometimes we question our self-worth."

She continued, "Sometimes we get our heart broken. Sometimes we cry about it. Sometimes we blame ourselves. Sometimes it's easier to put up walls and give up on love. But what I have learned is one's capacity to love, trust, show vulnerability and be good to others is a reflection of self. And when others disregard you, take advantage, mislead, and choose selfishness, that is also a reflection of who they are."

"If you're reading this, and it resonates with you, you will smile again," she concluded. "Keep going, the right one will love you for your pure heart #integritymatters."

The post was flooded with supportive messages from fans and fellow Bachelor franchise stars. Tammy Ly wrote, "Love you. Our girl," and Jessenia Cruz echoed: "Love love love youuu!!"

Aaron Clancy called Natasha "the best," Serena Pitt called for her to be the next Bachelorette and Kristina Schulman said she's "rooting" for her "always."

"I'm so proud of you for being your authentic self," Deandra Kanu added. "What's meant for you NEVER misses you."

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay posted a photo with Natasha on her Instagram Story, writing, "Team Natasha."

During Monday's episode, Natasha confronted both Brendan and Pieper, 24, to get to the bottom of things, which led to the discovery that Brendan had been lying to her. Brendan, meanwhile, claimed to have never had "romantic" feelings for Natasha and accused her of having "selective hearing."

Pieper and Brendan also seemingly addressed the drama on social media after the episode aired. "Here for the wrong reasons," Brendan captioned a poolside selfie with a winky face emoji, while Pieper captioned a photo of her outfit with a winky face emoji, "All's fair in love and war."

On her Instagram Story, Natasha seemed to take the high road. "Cheers to the support, and anyone who felt triggered tonight," she wrote. "If you know me, you know I trust God above all and I do not wish hate for anyone."

"Zero hate is how I keep my vibration at a place of peace. Sending love to everyone who texted, DM, commented or called me tonight. The virtual hugs were much needed and so appreciated."