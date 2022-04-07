Bachelor in Paradise's Maurissa Gunn 'Still Looking For Love' After Split From Riley Christian

Maurissa Gunn is ready for love again.

The Bachelor in Paradise winner said she is open to dating again in an interview with Bachelor Nation. The 25-year reality star and fiancé Riley Christian, 32, split earlier this year.

"I want Bachelor Nation to know that I'm still looking for love. Love is the most important thing to me. I want a husband," she said.

Gunn also still believes in the process behind the Bachelor franchise. "I know this experience can work, but it takes two to make it work," she shared.

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn Credit: Hatnim Lee/Getty

Gunn and Christian confirmed the news of their engagement ending in a statement to PEOPLE, months after the final season 7 episode of Bachelor in Paradise aired. "We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves," they said.

Gunn competed on season 24 of The Bachelor before landing on the seventh season of Paradise. The Atlanta native soon fell in love with Bachelorette alum Christian and the two got engaged in the finale. They became the first Black couple to get engaged in Bachelor in Paradise history.

Many fans previously speculated about the pair's separation when Gunn deleted several pictures of Christian on Instagram. Then, Gunn was seen without her engagement ring in Instagram photos.

They later began posting cryptic messages on social media. In a December 2021 tweet, Gunn wrote, "Sometimes you just have to see people for who they are, and not the potential they have."