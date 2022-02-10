Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian were the first Black couple in Bachelor in Paradise franchise history to get engaged

Bachelor in Paradise's Maurissa Gunn Says She's 'Feeling Better Than Ever' After Riley Christian Split

Maurissa Gunn is moving on from her recent breakup with positive vibes only.

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Gunn, 25, called it quits and ended her engagement to Riley Christian. On Wednesday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a reflective post on Instagram and looked back on the past few months.

"I'm back baby, and feeling better than ever," Gunn wrote alongside a series of photos of herself at a ROC Fitness facility. "I know we're already in the month of February, but this year I have decided to focus on ME and put ME first."

Noting that the past few months "haven't been easy," the reality star continued, "But let me tell you today I feel amazing."

"Taking time to heal at my own pace was the best thing I could do. I would not be where I am without the amazing support system I have," Gunn added, thanking "everyone who has helped me through," as well as fitness trainer BlackOn "for reminding me who the heck I was and believing in me to become the BEST version of myself."

Gunn closed out her message with a hopeful outlook. "Let's see what this year has to offer!" she wrote.

Gunn and Christian's August 2021 engagement was historic as they became the first Black couple in Bachelor in Paradise history to do so.

Gunn and Christian previously told PEOPLE they weren't aware their relationship milestone was a significant moment for the popular ABC series.

"Going into this, I guess the social media and the media is kind of what let us know that we are the first Black couple to come out of this," Gunn said in October 2021. "Because we just went into it [with an] open mind. Our hearts were open and we just happened to meet each other and we look alike, which is even better!"

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn attend book launch for "The Adventures Of Pilot Pete" on November 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Hatnim Lee#1004016#51C ED/Getty

Breakup rumors between the pair first circulated after the holidays when Gunn removed most of her Instagram posts featuring Christian, including one of the pair celebrating Christmas together.

On Christian's own Instagram page, he shared a cryptic workout video post and he addressed the importance of getting back up "no matter how many times we get knocked down." He also spoke about maintaining "positive vibes" in 2022.

Gunn wrote in her own tweet last December, "Sometimes you just have to see people for who they are, and not the potential they have."

Both Gunn and Christian previously posted other cryptic tweets as well. "Try not be stagnant when facing obstacles that are beyond your control," Christian tweeted on Jan. 6. "Just do what you can. That way, when things finally do fall into place, you'll be able to hit the ground running."