BIP's Mari Pepin Opens Up About Planning a 'Tropical' Wedding in Puerto Rico with Kenny Braasch

Mari Pepin has a vision!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a little bit about her upcoming wedding to Kenny Braasch in a recent conversation with Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on the Talking It Out podcast. Pepin, 26, confirmed the couple hasn't set a date yet but is in the planning phase of their wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We agreed that we're gonna do it in Puerto Rico, definitely," she said. "I have a lot of extended family there — grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, everybody — so, we're all gonna meet up there in Puerto Rico."

While their destination is set, the venue is still up for debate, according to Pepin.

"I have narrowed it down to, I think, four venues now. We haven't gone to see them all in person just yet," she explained. "But I've seen the pictures online and I really want to do something outdoors for the ceremony and something indoors for the party."

Pepin said she's also having a tough time making decisions about the details of the big day.

"We were on this amazing trip that was all about getting into that process of wedding planning and getting ideas. Oh my gosh, I have so many ideas now," she said. "I thought I already had a ton of ideas cause I have a whole Pinterest board dedicated to this, but now I'm like 'I want that color. I want this cake, but I want that cake, too!' It's a mess."

The one thing she is sure about? Bringing Puerto Rico's tropical environment into her wedding design.

"I know that I want [a] tropical theme," she shared. "Tropical flowers — nice and colorful. So, that's where we're at so far."

As for Braasch, 40, Pepin joked her fiancé has been "very much like, 'You do what you want, I will show up.'"

Pepin accepted a proposal from Braasch on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Though they left the season engaged, it wasn't entirely smooth sailing for the couple.

Pepin and Braasch split briefly and pursued other people but eventually found their way back together after having an honest conversation about their feelings.