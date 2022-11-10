'Bachelor in Paradise' : See Logan Palmer React When His Exes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Arrive

Surprise!

Just when the beachgoers thought they'd seen the last of the new arrivals, PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise reveals that three additional women show up looking for love.

Ency Abedin, Mara Agrait and Lyndsey Windham from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor join the group and Abedin, 29, shakes things up by asking Andrew Spencer — who'd been spending time with Jessenia Cruz — on a date.

Also in the clip, Logan Palmer looks displeased when season 19 Bachelorette leading ladies Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey arrive on the sand too.

"We know so much, I feel like we could also add insight," Recchia tells Windey in the preview.

"Oh no," Logan, 26, said when he saw his exes show up.

While Recchia, 26, and Windey, 31, came out their season engaged to Tino Franco and Erich Schwer, respectively, they've both since ended those relationships. Recchia broke up with Franco, 28, ahead of After the Final Rose when she found out he kissed another woman, and Windey recently ended her engagement to Schwer, 29.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!

Recchia recently shared that she's started dating again.

"Well, obviously taking it slow, but I actually did go on a date last week," Recchia, 26, told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "It did go well and there is a second date in the future."

Recchia did not identify the man who she went out with, but said he was "a random person" who "slid into the DMs."

"We just went and got coffee," she added. "It was casual."

Craig Sjodin/ABC; Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty; Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

In the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Eliza Isichei offered her rose to Rodney Matthews, but later decided to leave and go after Justin Glaze.

"I just don't think I made the right decision for myself," she told Matthews, 30. "I think I felt so much pressure and I think I was influenced a little bit by how much love everyone has for you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.