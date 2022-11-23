'BiP' 's Logan Palmer Doesn't Think Kate Gallivan Is a Bad Person: 'People Have Ugly Moments'

Bachelor in Paradise star Logan Palmer has no hard feelings for Kate Gallivan.

"I want people to know that this is an environment that brings out the best in some people, the worst in some people and in between," he told PEOPLE exclusively at the Bachelor in Paradise Red Carpet Tastemaker Event on Nov. 5. "Kate said some hurtful things, and I addressed my frustrations, but I don't think she's a bad person."

"And I want people to know that people have ugly moments," the 26-year-old noted, adding "that doesn't make them bad people."

Multiple times throughout the show, Kate had said that Logan wasn't really in a financial position to date her, but she has since apologized. After clearing the air himself, and even joking about it on TikTok, Logan even went on to say that he and Kate "could be friends in the future."

"You know what, I don't want to be a hypocrite," the San Diego-based videographer said, explaining that he had asked his dates to give him patience through the dating process. "And I had asked people to give me the grace to explore my options and find the best connection. And so I was going to give everyone that same opportunity and I wanted to give Kate that opportunity. And unfortunately she didn't quite see it that way. And that's where I think the communication started to get off track a little bit."

When approached by The Bachelorette season 19 alum Hayden Markowitz to go on a date, Kate felt the need to communicate with Logan first, since the two of them had already been hanging out. She hoped he'd ask her not to go. "You deserve to have the full experience of exploring what it's like to be in Paradise," he said instead.

"Are you serious?" Kate replied.

"Sure. I want you to go," Logan insisted.

"He's not fighting for me at all," she then said in an on-camera interview, which led to more heightened emotion and miscommunication, with Kate ultimately deciding during the final rose ceremony that she was not into him.

"At the moment I was very shocked," Logan told PEOPLE of Kate's rejection when he offered her his rose during the two-part BiP finale earlier this week.

"After you see some of the things that were said behind the scenes, it makes a little more sense that this person never really saw something in the long run anyways," he said. "But in the moment I thought that I had worked to try and be someone who she could commit to and it was hard to see her storm out like that."

He acknowledged, "People communicate love differently, he said after admitting that he never felt very well-liked on the show, especially by Kate. "And I just think maybe our styles didn't match up then."

As far as Kate's side of the story, she told PEOPLE on Nov. 5: "I was expressing my needs. That was taken as criticism, and I'm sorry that he felt that way, but that was not meant to be a personal attack. It was me expressing my needs, and I'm not going to apologize for having needs."

She added, "I don't want a boyfriend that I can giggle with and have chemistry with. I want a husband who can help me buy a house and who can give me some babies and I can build a life with."