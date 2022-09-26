'Bachelor in Paradise' : Lace Morris Wonders Why She's 'Not Being Pursued' as She Fakes Birthday for Attention

Lace Morris will do just about anything to find her soulmate on Bachelor in Paradise.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of the series' upcoming season 8 premiere, Lace Morris from Ben Higgins' season decides to lie about her birthday in an attempt to get some attention.

"I feel hopeless in Paradise right now," she says in a confessional. "I'm the prettiest I've been, ever, and how am I not being pursued? It blows my mind."

She then declares it's time for "something different" and walks up to the bar, telling bartender and Bachelorette alum Wells Adams how she is "32 today" with a big wink.

Wells, 38, plays along and tells Lace how she looks great for her age. Meanwhile, everyone else at the bar gets into the party spirit, offering to do birthday shots with Lace to celebrate.

But Lace soon admits in a confessional it's not actually her birthday. "I told somebody it was my birthday and they believed me and I ran with it," she says.

Wells hints that he's onto her and asks if it's really her birthday, but Lace shuts down his inquiry by telling him to "just go with it."

Lace Morris. abc

"Lace isn't getting a whole lot of attention," Wells says in a confessional. "She has the great idea to tell everyone it's her birthday. My birthday is closer to right now than Lace's birthday."

Lace then joins some of the ladies on the beach, telling them she was off celebrating her birthday, to which they all sent her well wishes.

In a final confessional, Lace holds up a birthday cake with a lit candle and says, "People want to be fake in Paradise? I'll be fake too." She then blows out the candle as the clip ends.

This isn't Lace's first time in Paradise. She was engaged to Grant Kemp during the season 3 finale of the series in 2016. One of many returning cast members, she and newly married Adams are just two of the recognizable faces in season 8.

Jesse Palmer also joins as host, while the contestants who have been announced include some fan favorites from Bachelor Nation.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The initial cast list of men includes Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, plus Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season.

Three additional men from Katie Thurston's season include Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze.

Women from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor make up the majority of the new cast, including Shanae Ankney, Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, Serene Russell and Teddi Wright.

Brittany Galvin will be representing Matt James' season.

As viewers know, Bachelor in Paradise features a rotating cast throughout the summer. That means, additional, still-unnamed alums will crash the party at some point for a chance to find love. As couples form and rose ceremonies are held, some of the original cast is bound to be booted from the beach, too.

Wells previously teased the upcoming season to PEOPLE at Clayton Kershaw's eighth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose, saying he can't wait for fans to see what he believes is "the best show" made by the franchise.

"It's good. It's sexy. I'll say this: it's very sexy," he shared. "When it comes to Paradise, I think it's the best show that we make."

"It's fun and it's funny, and it's very successful," he continued. "The mission statement is for people to get engaged and have long-lasting, meaningful relationships. That show kills."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.