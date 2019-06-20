Bachelor in Paradise Stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson on Their 'Enchanted' Wedding

It’s been a few days since their wedding, and Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are still basking in the newlywed bliss.

“I’m on such a high right now,” Randone tells PEOPLE of his June 16 nuptials to Nielson, whom he met and got engaged to on Bachelor in Paradise last year. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet!”

Randone and Nielson, both 31, were married at the Vidanta resort in Nuevo Vallarta, the very site of their first date. (Their wedding will air on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres Aug. 5.)

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Cast Revealed (Bibiana and Blake Are Back — and Demi Is in!)

Image zoom John Fleenor/ABC

Guests, including Bachelor Nation alums Becca Kufrin, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins, looked on as the couple of one year exchanged personalized vows and Neil Lane wedding bands — but not before the groom had an emotional pause.

“Krystal hadn’t even taken a step [down the aisle] and the tears were coming,” says Randone of his bride, who wore a Martina Liana gown. “I was completely blown away by how beautiful she looked.”

During the ceremony, which was officiated by franchise host Chris Harrison, “we had a little bit of everything,” says Randone. “A little bit of seriousness, playfulness and a lot of great romantic stuff.”

For more on this Bachelor in Paradise wedding, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

The pair also indulged in a sage “smudging ceremony.” Says Nielson: “The intention behind that was to let go of who we were and step into the new chapter with a fresh start.”

Following the exchange of vows, Nielson and Randone joined their guests at an “enchanted” reception, where they dined on tray passed appetizers including shrimp, sliders and stuffed mushrooms as well as a “naked” vanilla strawberry cake that featured impressive 10-inch Doob 3D figurines of the bride and groom, as well as their dogs, Wayne and Chucky.

“My beautiful wife threw cake in my face,” says Randone. “I thought the agreement was that wouldn’t take place. So that threw me off!”

RELATED: The Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples: Who Made Their Love Last?

Later, guests got into the groove; Randone reveals that the dance party lasted until 2:30 a.m.: “It got a little loose!”

Now, the couple says they’re looking forward to the future — including an upcoming move to Los Angeles from their current home in San Diego.

“Our number one focus is to get settled and set a strong foundation for our marriage,” says Nielson. “And then we’ll start practicing [for kids]!”

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 5 on ABC.