It wouldn’t be a Bachelor in Paradise episode without some drama — and this time, John Paul Jones is the center of it all.

Tuesday night’s airing will show season 5 alums Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone‘s June 16 Mexico wedding, witnessed by family, friends and current BiP contestants.

However, as the newlyweds recall, their special day was plagued with “a dark cloud” that they say was because of Jones.

“We had heard through our family and friends that there was like a dark cloud that was going over … and that dark cloud was John Paul Jones,” Nielson, 31, told Access Hollywood.

“I am definitely not a fan of him,” added Randone, who proposed to Nielson during last season’s Paradise finale.

The now-husband and wife added that Jones got into a heated exchange with Derek Peth, just after they exchanged their vows.

Image zoom Chris Randone, Krystal Nielson and John Paul Jones Troy Harvey via Getty; Craig Sjodin/ABC

“He confronts Derek very aggressively,” Nielson recalled. “It caused a huge ripple at the wedding and you could just feel that energy.”

Added Randone, “It was just a complete lack of awareness … with friends and family there and it being (Krystal’s) day … to take away from that is completely selfish. The way he attacks Derek is also completely unacceptable.”

“It’s very distasteful knowing that our special moment … and to see our friends and family, especially when it happened right in front of my mom,” he said. “He owes my wife an apology.”

Image zoom Krystal and Chris John Fleenor/ABC

Nielson and Randone’s intimate ceremony was officiated by Chris Harrison at the Vindanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Former Paradise castmates and Bachelor stars, such as Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, came out to witness the nuptials.

On Monday night’s episode, Jones became the center of a new love triangle in Mexico. Newcomers Tahzjuan Hawkins from Colton Underwood‘s season and Haley Ferguson from Higgins’ season both took a liking to the financial analyst, who had previously connected with Tayshia Adams.

Image zoom Haley Ferguson, John Paul Jones, and Tahzjuan Craig Sjodin/ABC (3)

After Hawkins and Ferguson each took Jones out on a date, the two ladies began fighting over him by referring to each other as pigeons and seagulls. However, Jones had all the power, as the men had the roses this week.

During the rose ceremony, Peth decided to try things with Adams, while Jones went with Ferguson, thus sending Hawkins home.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.