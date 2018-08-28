Bachelor in Paradise's Kendall 'Freaks Out' After Kissing John: 'I Don't Want to Lose Joe'

Look away, Grocery Store Joe!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, John Graham decides to pull out all the stops in an effort to secure a rose this week, setting his sights on none other than Kendall Long. Of course, Kendall has been hitting it off with Joe Amabile — but all’s fair in love and Paradise.

“Kendall and Joe are really close, and women have the power. I have no idea if I’m going to get a rose at this next rose ceremony, but Kendall and I, since day one, have had something,” says John. “I don’t know what that is yet, but I want to see what happens next.”

After asking Kendall if she wants to go “hang in a cabana” — a classic move — he points out that she’s become “a hot commodity with only one rose to give.”

“I’m having like, real feelings though. You know what I mean?” says Kendall. “Real feelings in so many different ways that I didn’t expect.”

She asks where his head is at, and he doesn’t hold back.

“I feel like we started off really quick, and I liked it,” he says. “I do find you really attractive and I like that. It makes me feel good.”

And it looks like the cabana move works like a charm because within seconds, the two are making out. The only issue? Kendall can’t quite get Joe off her mind — and immediately runs off to tell him what happened.

“I really enjoy being around John and we talk so easily and we have similar interests. It just feels really great,” she says. “But as soon as we kissed, I just freaked out — because I care about Joe so much. I didn’t expect to kiss John. I just don’t want to lose Joe.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.