Bachelor in Paradise's Katie Morton Is 'So Happy' with Chris Bukowski: 'We Just Keep Growing'

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski are on the up and up.

The couple, who got engaged while filming Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico this summer, has made no secret of the relationship struggles they experienced both on the beach and back home in the weeks that followed.

Speaking to E! News at the Lulu’s Pop-Up in Los Angeles over the weekend, Morton, 26, opened up about her and Bukowski’s raw and emotional sit-down during the in-studio portion of the season finale that aired earlier this month.

“It was what it was. It was real, it was honest. I have no regrets,” she said. “It’s different to see yourself in that environment, but we are doing so great now and so I’m happy. That totally was a growing and turning point for our relationship.”

“We’ve always been growing. Not just the taping of it but also the showing of [the episode],” she continued. “We just keep growing through all these things. It’s all very real.”

Morton added that she and Bukowski, 33, are “finally back to normalcy and trying to live a normal life.”

“I know that that seems unconventional considering we signed up for a reality TV show and it’s like, that’s not normal,” she said. “But you know what, we deserve to have this time to ourselves in private because everything’s been so public. So, we’re taking things slow and we’re finally living things day by day.”

Image zoom ABC/John Fleenor

On the Sep. 17 season finale, Morton appeared in the studio without her engagement ring on her finger and admitted to Chris Harrison and viewers that their relationship had been “rocky” since leaving the beach.

“I just put in so much effort every day and I love him so much, but I put in so much that my tank empties and if I’m not getting it filled, I break down,” she said. “I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I’m just praying it does.”

Morton, who eventually put her ring back on, went on to clarify that although she felt “conflicted,” the two were taking things “day by day.”

Image zoom ABC/John Fleenor

Morton later told PeopleTV’s Reality Check that she felt she had to be honest.

“It had been really hard for us to communicate our differences and what each other needed, especially being kind of stranded and in hiding while separated,” she said. “Chris Harrison asked me a lot of questions, even prior to what you guys saw, and so the emotions were like, building up.”

Fortunately, they got back on track.

“Since then, it’s been so great,” she explained. “We’ve been able to be together, and he’s met my family and my friends, and seeing him with them, has been … it’s just been so much better now that we can hang out.”

“I think both of us excel in public settings, you know, with our friends, with our family. And not being able to do that, it was tough,” added Bukowski. “It made it tough, but at the end of the day, I actually think it made us better and stronger. So sometimes it takes things like that to get to a point where we are at today, and I think every day we get better in our relationship.”