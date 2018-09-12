Bachelor in Paradise's Jordan Kimball Breaks Up with Jenna Cooper After Her Alleged Affair

Jordan Kimball has ended his engagement to Jenna Cooper one day after Bachelor in Paradise aired footage of his proposal.
The breakup comes in the wake of Reality Steve‘s report that Cooper was secretly dating another man while she was romancing Kimball.
On Wednesday, Kimball confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he had split from Cooper.
“I’m removing myself from the relationship with intentions to take care of myself and find my happiness,” Kimball told EW. “I will not lash out, I will not try to convince people that she is a bad person. You will not see me pursue any kind of vengeance on her. I care about Jenna. Everyone saw me fall at first sight for her and I will never deny that.”
He noted, “Just because this has happened does not mean that I will discount how I felt for her. I will not try to play it off that it doesn’t hurt. I would be doing the love that I felt for her an injustice if I were to say that I didn’t feel strongly about this.”
The male model also alluded to the breakup in a contemplative Instagram post.
“To think, to feel, to fall,” he began. “These emotions interact with experiences and people, when you find a person you think about them, you feel when they feel and sometimes you fall. When you’re in love with even the experiences you’ve had with them it’s something to respect.”
He continued, “Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path. I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this.”
He concluded, “It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have.”
Kimball told PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday about his heartbreak after hearing that Cooper had allegedly exchanged graphic text messages with an unidentified man behind his back and called their relationship fake.
“It felt like a body drop,” Kimball said. “I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.”
