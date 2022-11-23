'BiP' 's Johnny DePhillipo Says Victoria Fuller 'Changed my Whole Perception on Falling in Love' Despite Split

Johnny DePhillipo learned a lot from his former relationship with Victoria Fuller.

The two reality stars got engaged after finding love this summer on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. But their romance was short-lived as Johnny, 26, and Victoria, 29, called it quits some time after filming concluded.

And despite how things went down between them, Johnny — who previously appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's dual Bachelorette season — still grew from it all.

"She changed my whole perception on falling in love and getting engaged," he exclusively told PEOPLE at the Bachelor in Paradise Red Carpet Tastemaker Event earlier this month. "She made me want to be ready for engagement too. It taught me a lot."

While previously pursuing Gabby, Johnny ultimately chose to leave the ABC reality series after realizing he wasn't ready for an engagement. Keeping that in mind, Johnny admitted he "was not aware" he was "ready for an engagement" while exploring his romance with Victoria in Paradise.

"I very much made it known that when I was coming down, that I don't think engagement is on my radar," he recalled. "Then, I quickly realized that I think it just took the right person to make me want to be ready."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Though Johnny was still "nervous" about taking the leap, he has no regrets about popping the question.

"It was scary. It was just a lot of emotions. But after I got on a knee and asked her to marry me, I felt like this was going to be my first and forever, it's a high," he said. "I'll chase that high. It's really good. It was great."

Johnny and Victoria came face to face to discuss their relationship's demise during the reunion portion of Tuesday's season finale. But Victoria — who previously appeared on Peter Weber's Bachelor season — also confirmed that she's now dating Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rumors of Victoria's relationship with Greg, 29, swirled as her love story with Johnny aired on Bachelor in Paradise. The duo was even photographed together while traveling abroad.

Asked whether she cheated on Johnny, Victoria said "absolutely not." But her now ex-fiancé begged to differ as he told Victoria: "I still consider talking to someone else while we're working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating."