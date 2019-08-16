Bachelor in Paradise: John Paul Jones Makes a Move on Tayshia, Says He Could See Her as His Wife

You can find love in Paradise — just ask John Paul Jones.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the Bachelorette alum from Becca Kufrin‘s season sets his sights on Tayshia Adams.

“Tayshia is the only girl I’m interested in pursuing,” he says. “She makes me feel like a nervous schoolboy — I feel completely incapacitated around her. I feel pretty foolish even going after her, ’cause what the hell am I doing?!”

Luckily for him, Tayshia is on the same page.

“As fun and silly as John Paul Jones may seem, he’s extremely intelligent,” she says.

He pulls her aside and it doesn’t take long for sparks to fly.

“You’re interesting, JPJ,” she tells him.

“So are you,” he says. “I know I give a vibe that I’m some sort of stoner/surfer, but you know what, I’m not just some nervous kid that wets his pants whenever he talks to [you].”

She laughs and he goes in for the kiss — then he pulls her up to her feet, sweeps her up in his arms and jumps in the pool.

“Tayshia is the most incredible woman I’ve met in my life,” he says. “I’ve been living in fear of somebody else going after her and sweeping her off her feet.”

“You can find love in Paradise,” he insists. “If Tayshia were my wife, I’d be the happiest man in the world. Tayshia Paul Jones!”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.