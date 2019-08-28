Bachelor in Paradise: John Paul Jones Accuses Derek Peth of Being 'Creepy' and Manipulating Women

WARNING: The following post contains spoilers.

What better way to inspire the Bachelor in Paradise hopefuls to fall in love than to have them witness a wedding of two of their own?

On Tuesday’s episode, the cast was invited to attend Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s nuptials, exactly one year after they met last season on the beaches of Paradise. But before that, one painful breakup had to unfold.

Post-rose ceremony, Caelynn Miller-Keyes was on cloud nine: It was her birthday, and she had just gotten a rose from Dean Unglert. But just as she began gushing about their future, he pulled her aside for a chat.

“I think that you’re an amazing, awesome person and I didn’t expect to like you as much as I do. I thought that I was coming in and was just going to have fun, I didn’t expect to have an actual real connection with someone,” he began. “You blew my expectations of this entire experience out of the water. But you know my weird history with this and my caution and apprehension going into it. I know that I won’t be able to get where you would need me to be by the end of this, wholeheartedly I know that I won’t be able to get there.”

Instead of dragging things out, he decided it was time to leave.

“I know it sucks and I feel awful about it,” he admitted. “I didn’t want to do this, but I just think that it’s the right thing to do.”

“We’re happy now, obviously, because we get along amazingly and we get to spend every waking moment together while we’re here. But after we leave here it’s not going to be like that. Our lifestyles are not going to be compatible coming out of this,” he explained. “I just think that you deserve someone better than me, to be perfectly honest.”

Caelynn was frustrated and sad, but Dean stood by his decision.

“I thought he was my forever and he blindsided me,” she said, crying, after he left. “I just want him to be here.”

Luckily, everyone’s spirits were lifted the next day when they found out they had been invited to the wedding. Not only did they get to witness the romantic ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison, but it was a true franchise reunion with several other Paradise couples in attendance: Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch, Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates, Joe Amabile and Kendall Long and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

There was one very unhappy camper, however: John Paul Jones, who was growing increasingly furious that Tayshia Adams, who he had been spending time with, was starting to gravitate towards Derek Peth.

“Derek is that creepy guy that graduated high school five years ago and comes back to the high school parties despite the fact that he’s a grown-ass man,” he told the cameras. “I will not allow Derek to swoop in and steal Tayshia away.”

“Tayshia is a victim to Derek’s fraud. She deserves much more than that,” he continued. “When someone I care about is being manipulated or pursued by the wrong person, it makes me very angry.”

As everyone was milling about after the ceremony, John Paul Jones pulled Katie Morton aside to air some of his alleged grievances about Derek.

“He has expressed to me, multiple times, his reaching out to his fans, taking advantage of them sexually, as a result of acquiring fame through this process,” he claimed. “He’s mentioned multiple times that you can ‘f—‘ some of the women that follow you [on social media].”

“A man that takes advantage of women because of the very temporary status that he has acquired through this process doesn’t really strike me as a man of integrity, it doesn’t really strike me as a man that’s ready for a real commitment,” he continued. “I think Tayshia deserves more than that.”

He finally decided to confront Derek, accusing him of using his “status to hook up with women that are infatuated with public figures.”

“Woah, you don’t get to bulldoze through that statement,” Derek protested.

“I’m not bulldozing. You told me that, Derek,” John Paul Jones fired back. “Name one thing that I just said that’s false. Don’t insult my intelligence. You’re trying to talk your way out of this.”

“You’re full of s—,” he continued, fuming. “You’re in this for fame, you take advantage of women, you’re not in this for the right reasons.”

“All of that is false,” Derek insisted.

But John Paul Jones wasn’t backing down.

“You said, verbatim, ‘You can f— some of those girls,'” he said. “Seeing you manipulate Tayshia makes me sick. Get out of my sight.”

The argument was eventually interrupted by the bride and groom, who extended an invitation to their reception to a handful of cast members. The rest of the group headed back to the bungalows, where the fight between the two men continued. After Derek accused John Paul Jones of “ambushing” him in front of everyone, John Paul Jones doubled down on his accusations.

“I stand by every word I said today,” he said. “You’re full of s—. You’re pathetic. I’m done talking to you. Don’t come up to me the rest of the time I’m here.”

Tensions aside, there was still love to be found in Paradise, so when Connor Saeli from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette walked onto the beach the next morning, Caelynn was elated. The two had hit it off at the wedding, and she happily accepted his date card. They spent the day getting down and dirty, covering themselves in paint and rolling around on a giant canvas on the ground.

“Yesterday I was at a wedding crying over Dean, today I’m covered in paint making out with Connor,” she said. “I feel like Paradise is finally turning around.”

But not everyone was feeling as optimistic — and certainly not Nicole Lopez-Alvar, who began realizing that Clay Harbor was definitely still harboring feelings (pun intended) for his ex, Angela Amezcua, after reconnecting with her at the wedding. And with Angela’s arrival on the beach, Nicole’s chances certainly aren’t looking good.

