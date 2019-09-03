John Paul Jones 'Deeply Regrets' His 'Disruptive' Behavior at Bachelor in Paradise Wedding

John Paul Jones has issued a public apology for his behavior at the Bachelor in Paradise wedding earlier this summer.

The contestant on the ABC dating show addressed the controversy on Monday, reflecting on his shocking confrontation with Derek Peth at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s nuptials on June 16 in Mexico.

“After watching this past Tuesday’s of BIP and having had time to step away from it all and introspect on my actions, I do deeply regret that my behavior was disruptive and upsetting to the celebration of Chris and Krystal’s wedding reception,” he captioned an Instagram post.

“Despite the fatigue and anxiety I felt at the time, I should have used good judgment in my decisions and acted in a more mature and selfless way,” he continued. “I extend my sincere apologies to Chris and Krystal and to their families and friends for my actions. With regret and sincere apologies, JPJ.”

Some of his costars applauded Jones in the comments, including Chris Bukowski, Sydney Lotuaco and Katie Morton. But Peth, 32, wasn’t buying the apology.

“Don’t insult our intelligence…” he commented. “You could reach out on your own instead of on Instagram. This is just an attempt to save face.”

The men butted heads as they both pursued Tayshia Adams on the show. Jones, 24, accused Peth of being “creepy” and “manipulative” toward women, alleging that he uses his status to “hook up with women that are infatuated with public figures.”

“He has expressed to me, multiple times, his reaching out to his fans, taking advantage of them sexually, as a result of acquiring fame through this process,” he claimed. “He’s mentioned multiple times that you can ‘f—‘ some of the women that follow you [on social media].”

Peth insisted the allegations were completely “false.”

Speaking to PEOPLE Now after the episode aired, Randone and Nielson weren’t pleased with Jones’ behavior.

“You’ve got to have the common sense that at any wedding, you don’t want to away from the bride and the groom,” said Randone, 31. “And that confrontation, it made no sense. There was nothing to lead us to believe these issues throughout the entire season, so it was kind of a complete fabrication that came to surface. We’re still confused.”

Nielson, 31, said the confrontation “definitely changed the tone of the wedding.”

“It honestly made me really sad, because I was really excited to meet John Paul Jones — he seemed so fun and playful. But that behavior was super inappropriate,” she said. “We were so grateful to have our wedding shown and celebrated, but it also was kind of sad to have our big moment sandwiched between John Paul Jones.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.