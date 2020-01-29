Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Split

Bachelor in Paradise stars Joe Amabile and Kendall Long have called it quits.

The former couple announced their split after over a year of dating in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” Long, 27, and Amabile, 33, told BachelorNation.com. “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

They started seeing each other on Bachelor in Paradise season 5.

Image zoom Joe Amabile and Kendall Long. Michael Kovac/Getty

Amabile, known as “Grocery Store Joe” because of his job at the time, became a fan favorite after Becca Kufrin eliminated him on the first night of her season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Despite only being on The Bachelorette for one episode, Amabile earned himself a spot in Mexico on that summer’s installment of Bachelor in Paradise. He quickly fell for Long, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, but the taxidermy enthusiast also had feelings for Leo Dottavio.

Though Amabile and Long didn’t leave the beach together, they revealed during the reunion episode that they got back together after filming and continued to date.

Amabile went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars season 27, where Long was often seen in the audience cheering on her boyfriend. She then joined him on the nationwide tour that followed the fall 2018 season. And in April, Long revealed that the two planned to move in together in Los Angeles.

“Just signed the lease to our new place in West Hollywood and couldn’t be more excited to start building a lil life together with this cutie,” Long wrote on Instagram on April 26.

The Down to Date podcast host shared in November that she spent Thanksgiving with Amabile’s family for the first time.

Long last posted a photo with Amabile on social media earlier this month, where she referred to him as her “family.

“Family Glamping,” she captioned the selfie that also featured their dog. “Our little weenie is turning into quite the wilderness explorer.”

Amabile, meanwhile, shared a PDA-packed photo with Long to celebrate the start of 2020.