'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!

The Bachelor in Paradise couple quietly exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse on Thursday but plan to have a larger ceremony next fall: "Who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

By Emily Strohm
Published on October 27, 2022 01:59 PM
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “711” – Paradise is coming to a close and after last week’s shocking breakup of the couple “Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After,” the remaining beachgoers have some serious thinking to do about their futures. But first, they’ll need to make it through the season’s final rose ceremony. Once all the roses have been handed out, Paradise’s own alumni couple Caelynn and Dean arrive to share their love story and to let the remaining pairs know that time is running out. Who will choose to spend the night in a fantasy suite? Who will leave Paradise heartbroken? Who will get down on one knee? All these questions and more will be answered on the special three-hour season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENA P., JOE
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are officially husband and wife!

The newlyweds were spotted by PEOPLE after they said "I do" at City Hall in New York City on Thursday morning.

"We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected," Amabile, 36, and Pitt, 25, tell PEOPLE exclusively.

"We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate," they add. "Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning."

"We can't wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding," they continue, "because who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

The couple also shared their happy news on their Instagram and YouTube pages, with the caption: "JUST MARRIED!!"

The couple got engaged on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. After the show wrapped, Amabile and Pitt maintained a long-distance relationship for months before moving in together in New York City in March 2022. In August 2022, they celebrated another relationship milestone: their engagement party in Pitt's hometown of Toronto.

"I think my parents originally brought the idea to us for an engagement party, just because we obviously had an unconventional engagement," Pitt told PEOPLE at the time. "We got engaged and it was a secret for a period of time. So this was a nice idea to bring some of our family and close friends together to celebrate a whole year later."

Bachelor in Paradise joe Amabile and Serena Pitt NYC City Hall
Courtesy of Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

Amabile, 36, explained that "it all happened so fast, but now we're a year down the road and we've realized our parents never even met in person yet. This was a good way for our parents to meet and our close friends to meet each other's close friends."

"We're happy that it's finally happening," Pitt added, "even though there was a bit of a delay."

Related Articles
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt engagement party
Inside Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Dreamy 'Elevated Boho' Engagement Party
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller Keyes
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged After 3 Years Together
Becca Kufrin engagement
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Get Engaged — Again!
Inside Mary Lambert's New England Fall Wedding
See All the Photos from Mary Lambert & Wyatt Paige Hermansen's Romantic New England Wedding
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022
Lesley Murphy Wedding . Credit: Chris J. Evans.
'Bachelor' Alum Lesley Murphy Is Married! All the Details from Her Beachside Wedding in Maui
MICHAEL ALLIO, SIERRA JACKSON
A 'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Says They're Falling for Each Other While Another Pair Suddenly Splits
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Salley.
Salley Carson Shows Up on 'Bachelor in Paradise' and 1 Couple Shockingly Decides to Leave Together
Chaz Salembier and Lio Tipton get married
Actor Lio Tipton Marries Chaz Salembier: 'It Was Everything and More Than We Ever Hoped For'
Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton's Relationship Timeline
KENNY, MARI
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin's Relationship Timeline
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
Aaron, Genevieve Bachelor in Paradise
A Double Date Shakes Up 2 'Bachelor in Paradise' Relationships After the First Rose Ceremony
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
Rachel Recchia Pops Up in Sizzling 'Bachelor in Paradise' Teaser for Upcoming 8th Season