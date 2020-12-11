Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile Opens Up About How Distance Contributed to Kendall Long Split

On Friday's episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Amabile told co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Natasha Parker that the reason he and Long didn't last was mostly due to distance. Namely, that his home was in Chicago and hers in Los Angeles.

"I never really talked about our breakup and our past relationship and I don't want to get too deep into it, but Kendall had expressed to me that she would never want to live in Chicago," he said. "She just wouldn't — she loves L.A., she doesn't want to leave L.A., that's her thing."

Amabile, 34, said he "had a hard time" coming to terms with that, despite the fact that Long, 27, had always made her preferences clear.

"She did express at the beginning of our relationship she would never want to do it," he said. "In my head, I thought maybe that would change as time moved on, but she just would never want to live in Chicago."

"The way I looked at it was, 'What am I doing in L.A.?'" Amabile continued. "At the time, there wasn't much for me to do there. I didn't want to be the guy that was on a reality show just living off of, 'Oh I was on The Bachelor a year ago, look at me, yay!' I needed something else."

He added that their relationship may have worked if he "was younger and wanted to really make a career" in Hollywood.

"I don't blame her," he said. "She was always open and said she never wanted to leave L.A., so that was me assuming."

The pair, who met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, announced their split in January 2020 after over a year together.

"We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles," they said in a joint statement at the time. "Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can't imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day."