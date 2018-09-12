Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile — a.k.a. Grocery Store Joe — Joins Dancing with the Stars

Joe Amabile is saying goodbye to the beach and hello to the ballroom!

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum is joining Dancing with the Stars season 27, Chris Harrison announced on Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise season 5 finale.

“It’s a good opportunity. Why not do it?” he tells PEOPLE.

Joe Amabile Craig Sjodin/ABC

While he’s excited for the new opportunity, the Chicago produce buyer will be putting in lots of practice hours to learn how to dance.

“I don’t know how to dance. I don’t remember the last season I saw but it was probably a couple years ago. If I watch now, I’ll psych myself out. It will be really bad. I’ll probably be throwing up,” he says.

While being in front of cameras — and a live audience — might intimidate some, Amabile is more concerned about remembering his footing.

“The live audience is the least of my worries. That part I don’t mind,” he adds. “It’s the actual dancing part!”

Following his short stint on The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation watched Amabile try his second shot at love on Paradise, where he dated Kendall Long. She broke up with him on Monday night’s episode, but during the reunion segment Tuesday, they revealed they’ve reconnected.

That’s how host Harrison pitched the gig to him — as a way for the Chicago-based grocer to be in Los Angeles with Long, who lives there.

“We’re offering you a spot on Dancing with the Stars next season so you guys can be in the same city. What do you say?” Harrison asked.

“Okay, yeah, I’ll do it,” Amabile replied as Long cheered.

Dancing with the Stars season 27 premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.