Jenna Cooper isn’t backing down when it comes to refuting allegations that she cheated on her ex-fiancé Jordan Kimball.

On Friday, the Bachelor in Paradise star revealed she hopes to move forward with Kimball and will soon provide evidence that she was never unfaithful.

“To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters: please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals,” Cooper captioned an Instagram, which showed herself and Kimball riding horses on the beach from their first date.

“Please be patient as this takes time. In the interim, I appreciate all the continued love and support I have received. I am presently back home with my family trying to heal from this heartbreak,” Cooper continued.

“And to Jordan, I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction.”

“To the persons that did this to Jordan, myself, our relationship, the show, our families, and our fans, Justice is coming to you.”

“To anyone who has had people callously, maliciously and falsely attempt to destroy all that you Love, this for you too,” Cooper wrote.

“I look forward to returning to a place of happiness, joy, moving forward with Jordan, and life.. knowing that everyone knows the truth.”

On Tuesday, a story on blog Reality Steve emerged alleging Cooper was also in a relationship with another man while with Kimball.

The story included graphic text messages that were allegedly between Cooper and the unidentified man.

The post also alleged that Cooper claimed her relationship with Kimball was fake.

Kimball, who proposed to Cooper on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise opened up about what it was like to hear the news that she allegedly cheated.

“It felt like a body drop,” Kimball told PEOPLE. “I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.”

“I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her.”

“She was saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it.”

Kimball ended things with Cooper shortly after her alleged affair came to light.

Cooper also spoke to PEOPLE exclusively saying, “I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

In a different Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Cooper revealed, “I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.”