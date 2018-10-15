Jenna Cooper Claims Ex Jordan Kimball 'Changed Dramatically' After BiP Cameras Stopped Rolling

Jenna Cooper is coming out swinging against her ex Jordan Kimball over allegations she was secretly dating another man throughout their relationship, first reported via alleged screenshots of text exchanges published by blogger Reality Steve last month.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, a rep for the Bachelor in Paradise star says the texts were fake — and claims Kimball was the one who changed after the cameras stopped rolling on their romance.

“A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna’s devices by an independent third-party expert has definitively confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna’s phone,” her rep Steve Honig says in the statement. “Given the conclusive findings of the forensic report, Jenna’s team is considering all options available to Jenna relating to the fraudulent texts.”

“After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically,” the statement continues. “He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life. She was belittled and made to feel insignificant and worthless. He continues to disparage her to this day. As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together.”

RELATED: See the Engagement Ring Jordan Kimball Gave Jenna Cooper Before Their Shocking Split

In a copy of the referenced forensic examination reviewed by PEOPLE, security firm Protus3 conducted a digital forensic analysis of Cooper’s electronic devices and messaging accounts, concluding that they “did not locate any of the text messages in the form published on realitysteve.com.”

In his initial report — which was published as their romantic beachside engagement was airing on the show’s season finale — Reality Steve said he was contacted by someone who claimed to be dating Cooper during and after her time on the show.

In the alleged screenshots, Cooper purportedly told the man, “Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him let alone love him. I’m better than him and once I’m able to I’ll break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it’ll make you feel better. He means nothing to me and never has.”

Kimball subsequently ended the engagement, but Cooper steadfastly denied the affair and insisted the texts were “completely fabricated.”

Kimball then alleged that Cooper’s lawyer had accused him of creating the “fabricated texts” as evidence of the affair.

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams Says One Final Bachelor In Paradise Couple Is ‘Shocking’

Kimball previously told PEOPLE he is convinced the allegations against Cooper are true.

“I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her,” he said. “She was saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it.”

“It felt like a body drop,” he continued. “I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.”