Jenna Cooper is continuing to refute allegations that she was unfaithful to her ex-fiancé Jordan Kimball, who she met, fell in love with and got engaged to on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide,” she wrote in an Instagram post shared Wednesday, one day after the BiP season 5 finale aired.



“I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you,” she continued.

Cooper admitted, “I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof.”

She also revealed that she has hired legal counsel following the cheating claims: “I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.”

RELATED: Inside Bachelor in Paradise Stars Jenna and Jordan’s Wedding Plans — Before Her Alleged Affair

Cooper’s attempt to dispel cheating rumors comes a day after a story on blog Reality Steve emerged alleging she was also in a relationship with another man. The story included graphic text messages that were allegedly between Cooper and the unidentified man.

The post also alleged that Cooper claimed her relationship with Kimball was fake.

“It felt like a body drop,” Kimball told PEOPLE of learning about the allegations. “I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.”

Kimball also said that he spoke to Cooper — and he believes the allegations to be true.

“I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her,” he shared. “She was saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it.”

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Cooper denied the claims, stating, “I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper

Despite Cooper’s denial of the alleged infidelity, Kimball ended their engagement one day after Bachelor in Paradise aired footage of his proposal.

“I’m removing myself from the relationship with intentions to take care of myself and find my happiness,” Kimball told Entertainment Weekly. “I will not lash out, I will not try to convince people that she is a bad person. You will not see me pursue any kind of vengeance on her. I care about Jenna. Everyone saw me fall at first sight for her and I will never deny that.”

He noted, “Just because this has happened does not mean that I will discount how I felt for her. I will not try to play it off that it doesn’t hurt. I would be doing the love that I felt for her an injustice if I were to say that I didn’t feel strongly about this.”