Bachelor in Paradise's Jenna Cooper Is Engaged to Karl Hudson: 'So Overwhelmed with Joy'
The couple's engagement comes one year after they welcomed their first child together
Jenna Cooper is no longer a bachelorette!
On Wednesday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum announced her engagement to boyfriend Karl Hudson. The relationship milestone was revealed on her 32nd birthday, which they celebrated in Turks and Caicos with their daughter, Presley Belle.
"I said YES!😍💍 Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees," Cooper wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the couple's beachside proposal. "Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend!"
She continued, "Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more. This is the best birthday, and I'm so overwhelmed with joy. Can't wait to be your wife, @kghudson4!❤️."
On her Instagram Story, Cooper showed off her massive engagement ring in a video. "Haha just wondering when my hands will stop shaking," she wrote. "It's perfect @kghudson4! Love you 💍."
Prior to sharing their engagement news, Cooper gushed about Hudson on Instagram while posting a photo of the pair enjoying a pool day. "Thanks for keeping this smile on my face all the time💜It has been a crazy couple years, and things just keep getting better," she wrote. "Love you forever, @kghudson4😘."
Cooper went public with her relationship with Hudson last January. At the time, she revealed on Instagram that they met one year prior and she "can't imagine life without him."
"He has shown me what it's like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I'm never going back 😅," she continued. "We have traveled the world together, and up until now he has always been the man behind the camera ;) But here you have it ... this is the guy inspiring all my big smiles and dreams."
Days later, Cooper announced on Instagram that the pair were expecting their first child together. PEOPLE then exclusively revealed in May 2020 that Cooper and Hudson welcomed their daughter, Presley Belle.
"Times are crazy right now, but she is the perfect reminder of love, joy, and peace," she told PEOPLE at the time. "We are all doing well, and couldn't be more proud."
Cooper was previously engaged to her Bachelor in Paradise costar Jordan Kimball in 2018. Kimball, 29, ended their engagement one day after their proposal footage aired on the ABC series following allegations that Cooper allegedly cheated. While Cooper repeatedly denied being unfaithful, Kimball still believed the allegations were true.