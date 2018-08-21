Bachelor in Paradise: Jenna Cooper Doubts Her Relationship After Jordan Kimball's Meltdown

Jordan Kimball is in the doghouse — literally!

In an exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s all-new episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Kimball is desperately trying to redeem himself after last night’s meltdown.

“I’m sorry about my actions at the cocktail party last night with the stuffed dog,” he says. “I can’t take back what happened. I’ve got some anxiety about the whole thing.”

On Monday’s episode, Kimball’s nemesis David Ravitz tried to swoop in on his relationship with Jenna Cooper and gifted her a giant stuffed animal. The gesture sent the male model spiraling, with him grabbing the stuffed dog and throwing it into the ocean.

And while Cooper accepted Kimball’s rose at the end of the night, it seems she’s still a little upset over the whole ordeal.

Jordan Kimball

“I’m watching you, though, I’ll tell you that,” Cooper tells Kimball the next morning.

In a confessional, she admits that Kimball’s actions caused her to doubt the possibility of a future with him.

“I was freaked out about Jordan getting really upset,” she says. “It just scares me when somebody gets so mad that they lash out like that. It worried me. I still want to step back for a second a reevaluate situations.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast: See Who’s Looking for Love on Season 5

Cooper even goes as far as to say that she would be “open” to exploring other relationships.

And a new arrival in Paradise might just give her the opportunity to do just that!