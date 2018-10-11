Bachelor in Paradise Stars Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger Split

placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
October 11, 2018 11:14 AM

It’s over for Bachelor in Paradise stars Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger.

Mauger confirmed their split late Tuesday night while answering questions from his followers on his Instagram Story.

When a fan asked the New Zealand native if he and Trumbull ware still dating, Mauger replied, “Nope.”

After a second person asked the same question, Mauger answered with a bitmoji that said: “How about no.”

Mauger, 34, did not elaborate on the reason behind their breakup. He has deleted all of his photos with Trumbull, 27, from his Instagram account.

The split comes less than two months after the pair made their relationship Instagram-official.

Jordan Mauger/Instagram
Jordan Mauger/Instagram

Both appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise — though they didn’t meet on the show. Trumbull had come and gone by the time Mauger joined the cast for a short stay. And while it’s unclear how the two met outside of Paradise, they started posting photos together before the season ended.

Trumbull shared a series of flirty photos on Sept. 4 of the two at Burning Man (which took place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3) near Reno, Nevada.

Last month, Mauger visited Trumbull in New York City.

Trumbull competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor, but the Ph. D candidate left on her own accord when she realized she and Luyendyk Jr. wouldn’t last in the real world.

Mauger starred on the New Zealand Bachelor and was introduced to American audiences during Bachelor Winter Games, where he had a brief romance with Bibiana Julian.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.