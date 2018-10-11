Bachelor in Paradise Stars Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger Split

It’s over for Bachelor in Paradise stars Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger.

Mauger confirmed their split late Tuesday night while answering questions from his followers on his Instagram Story.

When a fan asked the New Zealand native if he and Trumbull ware still dating, Mauger replied, “Nope.”

After a second person asked the same question, Mauger answered with a bitmoji that said: “How about no.”

Mauger, 34, did not elaborate on the reason behind their breakup. He has deleted all of his photos with Trumbull, 27, from his Instagram account.

The split comes less than two months after the pair made their relationship Instagram-official.

Jordan Mauger/Instagram

Jordan Mauger/Instagram

Both appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise — though they didn’t meet on the show. Trumbull had come and gone by the time Mauger joined the cast for a short stay. And while it’s unclear how the two met outside of Paradise, they started posting photos together before the season ended.

Trumbull shared a series of flirty photos on Sept. 4 of the two at Burning Man (which took place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3) near Reno, Nevada.

Last month, Mauger visited Trumbull in New York City.

Trumbull competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor, but the Ph. D candidate left on her own accord when she realized she and Luyendyk Jr. wouldn’t last in the real world.

Mauger starred on the New Zealand Bachelor and was introduced to American audiences during Bachelor Winter Games, where he had a brief romance with Bibiana Julian.