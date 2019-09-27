Dylan Barbour Claims Bachelor in Paradise 'Cut Out' Fiancée Hannah Godwin's 'Entire Personality'

Reality TV doesn’t always tell the whole story, according to Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

The newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise couple opened up to Glamour in a new interview, in which Barbour, 25, revealed that the show basically “cut out” the “entire personality” of his new fiancée.

“I feel like a lot of people think Hannah is one person, but she’s the complete opposite,” he told the publication, praising Godwin, 24, as “hilarious, sassy, really smart, really driven.”

“I didn’t know what to expect, and when I got there she just blew me away,” he added.

ABC did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Fans may remember Godwin being initially torn between Barbour and contestant Blake Horstmann, whom she met before Paradise. But now, she noted to Glamour, she has realized that “you can’t plan a connection,” calling Barbour “very friendly,” “very sweet” and “just the best.”

Image zoom Hannah Godwin (L) and Dylan Barbour Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Godwin told Glamour that her feelings for Barbour were just as intense as his, despite what may have been perceived by viewers, explaining of her thoughts after being asked out by Jordan Kimball, “As soon as I said yes [to Jordan] the first thing I thought was, ‘Dylan.’ “

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! This dude.’ I swear in my head I was like, ‘I love him.’ Literally, it was so strong,” she said.

Barbour got down on one knee during BIP‘s season finale on Sept. 17, after which the bride-to-be told PEOPLE that they’re “really excited to enjoy being engaged” and her fiancé chimed in jokingly, “We’re getting married in Vegas tomorrow.”

And despite her initial struggle, “I realized that whomever I gave my rose to, I wouldn’t want to leave without,” Godwin added. “And that was Dylan. As soon as that clicked, I was all in.”

Image zoom Dylan Barbour (L) and Hannah Godwin Marion Curtis/Starpix

Ahead of the engagement, Barbour couldn’t help but laugh at one Bachelor Nation fan who had something to say about his romance with Godwin.

The tech entrepreneur gained some attention on social media days before the finale for poking fun at the viewer named Lauren, after she shaded Barbour to Godwin in a passionate message on Instagram.

“You could do so much better than Dylan!” Lauren addressed the model, in the comments section of a video shared by the hit ABC dating competition series’ official Instagram page. “You need a MAN!”

Her message struck a chord with Barbour, who quipped in response, “You tell her Lauren.”