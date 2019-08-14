WARNING: The following post contains spoilers.

As we’re learning this season, the Bachelor in Paradise connections start forming long before the cast flies down to Mexico.

Picking up where we left off, Tuesday’s episode dove right into the messy love triangle (or is it an octagon?) created by Hannah Godwin, Blake Horstmann and Dylan Barbour. While pretty much everyone agreed that Blake was not to be trusted, a lot of the women were also starting to grow suspicious of Hannah, speculating that she “had her hand in a lot of the drama.”

As for Dylan? After witnessing Hannah make out with Blake on the beach, he was more confused than ever, so he grabbed her for a chat to clear the air.

“Last night was just bad,” he told her. “I don’t see why you’re so open to other things right now if we’re doing so well.”

“I’m really trying to just be open-minded,” she insisted. “I just owe it to myself.”

But Dylan couldn’t shake the feeling that he was “missing something,” and eventually Hannah came clean. As it turns out, she and Blake did have a history: A week before Paradise, he texted her and decided to book a flight to visit her in Birmingham, Alabama.

“We met up and we had a conversation and then we kissed,” Hannah admitted. “Then I went home.”

RELATED: Chris Harrison Spills on Blake’s Bachelor in Paradise ‘Love Octagon,’ ‘Connection’ with Hannah

Dylan was hurt that Hannah waited so long to tell him.

“I feel like I should have known that,” he said. “It’s hard to hear that they had something before this.”

Image zoom From left: Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour and Blake Horstmann ABC/Craig Sjodin (3)

The information began spreading through the bungalows, and Tayshia Adams, who had gone on a date with Blake during week one, wasn’t pleased.

“Hannah, right now, is a puppeteer,” she claimed. “Hannah just plays this innocent card as if none it is her fault and she has no idea why anything is happening. She knows what she’s doing.”

Annoyed that she had gotten involved without knowing Blake and Hannah already had something, Tayshia decided to confront her friend.

“I just feel like this whole Blake/Dylan/you drama has really tainted my experience so far,” she told Hannah.

Hannah said Blake coming to visit her was “a private thing that he did,” hence why she didn’t tell anyone at first. “Out of respect for him, I didn’t want to spill everything like that,” she explained.

“Where in the hell did that come from?” she wondered to producers later. “I feel like [Tayshia] Mean Girl-ed me.”

Demi’s Big Secret

From the outside, the most established couple seemed to be Derek Peth and Demi Burnett — but Demi was secretly conflicted. While she definitely had feelings for him, there was someone else on her mind: the woman she had been dating back in Los Angeles. Finally, she confided in Katie Morton about her sexuality, admitting she was afraid of people judging her and had only just told her parents that she’s bisexual.

“Being here is amazing, but there’s this part of me that nobody knows about,” she said. “I have been dating a woman back home. I do miss her and I think about her all the time.”

“This is about me embracing that side of me and showing that side of me and knowing that it’s okay,” she continued, getting emotional.

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Demi Burnett Claps Back at Homophobic Tweets After Coming Out as Queer

Image zoom Derek Peth and Demi Burnett DEREK PETH, DEMI BURNETT

But Derek still had no idea.

“I think there’s only so many people in this world that you can meet and just be magnetically attracted to,” he said. “Demi is the kind of person I could fall in love with. But then, it’s also hot and cold. I don’t know if it’s me, I don’t know if it’s Demi. It’s frustrating not being able to figure out what it is that’s holding a connection back.”

Dean, New and Improved

Just as some of the women were beginning to despair, in walked Dean Unglert. The Bachelorette alum was infamously embroiled in a love triangle of his own on Bachelor in Paradise two years ago, but he’s returned to atone for his sins. And despite his questionable new mustache, his “rugged beach bum” looks were making waves.

After flirting up a storm with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, he asked her out on a date. They hit off pretty much immediately, and the night ended with a romantic late-night swim.

“I feel really great with Dean,” Caelynn admitted. “It’s the most comfortable I’ve felt with any of the guys here. He’s been really upfront and honest with me about who he is, and that’s really refreshing.”

RELATED: Dean Unglert Accuses Blake Horstmann of ‘Slut-Shaming’ Caelynn Miller-Keyes by Exposing Texts

Christian Comes in Hot

To round out the week, producers decided to bring in Christian Estrada, a night-one castaway from Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette. He went straight for Nicole Lopez-Alvar, and after a hot-and-heavy date, she couldn’t deny their “explosive” chemistry.

Needless to say, the rest of the guys didn’t quite warm to him — in particular, Clay Harbor, who had been pursuing Nicole since week one, and Jordan Kimball, who had gone on a date with her the day before.

Heading into the cocktail party and rose ceremony with 13 men and nine women, tensions were running high. First things first, Demi pulled Derek aside to finally open up to him about the woman she’d been seeing back home. Happy and relieved with how the conversation went, the two agreed to take things slowly.

But things weren’t going so smoothly for Nicole, who still had no idea who she’d be giving her rose to. Pulling out all the stops, Christian surprised her with a beachside set-up that included champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and a piñata. After Clay unsuccessfully tried to peel her away, Jordan, furious on both of their behalfs, stormed over and made a beeline for Christian’s piñata.

From there, insults were hurled, fists were flailed and security was involved. Stay tuned for the outcome!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.