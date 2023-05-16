'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Godwin Throws Barbie-Themed Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas: See Photos!

Before tying the knot to Dylan Barbour, the reality star hit Las Vegas with friends for a big bachelorette blowout

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 16, 2023 12:46 PM
Hannah Godwin Bachelorette Party
Photo: Conor Olmstead for Global Media Group

Hannah Godwin is a bride-to-be — and a proud Barbie Girl!

The reality star, 28, celebrated her upcoming August nuptials to Bachelor in Paradise costar Dylan Barbour, 28 with a Barbie-themed bachelorette bash in Las Vegas last weekend.

Wearing a sparkling choker that spelled out "Barbie," Godwin and her friends kicked off the bachelorette weekend with a day spent at The Venetian pool deck, lounging in a private 1,450-square-foot cabana that boasted its own plunge pool, before grabbing drinks at the on-site Rosina Cocktail Bar.

Hannah Godwin Bachelorette Party
Hannah Godwin. Conor Olmstead for Global Media Group

Dinner started with a very bachelorette-appropriate round of tequila shots — along with a toast for the bride-to-be — at LAVO on Thursday, where they ordered shrimp cocktail, spaghetti carbonara, and the restaurant's signature one-pound "The Meatball" dish.

Afterwards, Godwin and her group retired to The Venetian's celebrated Presidential Suite. The sprawling suite was decorated with rose-gold balloons spelling out "Bride to Be," balloons in the shape of engagement rings, and flowers.

The groom also got in on the fun—in a way.

A life-size cutout of Barbour made its way into the in the hotel suite, which Godwin later snuggled for an Instagram photo and played like a guitar while jumping up and down on her bed to Josh Turner's 2006 hit single, "Would You Go with Me."

Hannah Godwin Bachelorette Party
Hannah Godwin. Conor Olmstead for Global Media Group

The group also carried Barbour masks for a night out, and wore temporary tattoos of his face, with his name written in script surrounded by hearts, on their arms.

Friday saw the bachelorette group stepping out in coordinated gold dresses, with Godwin wearing a sparkling Netta BenShabu Elite minidress. The group first grabbed dinner — and more tequila shots, of course — at TAO, before heading to the upstairs TAO Nightclub, where Godwin was surprised with a grand entrance of lights and confetti as she entered the club.

Hannah Godwin Bachelorette Party
Hannah Godwin with bachelorette group. Conor Olmstead for Global Media Group

The bachelorette group embraced the Barbie theme again for the final day of the trip, where Godwin donned a bridal-appropriate ruched white bathing suit, while her friends wore hot-pink Barbie-branded tanks for a day spent lounging at the poolside TAO Beach. The lone man in her party stayed on theme, albeit in a pink Ken shirt.

The group was greeted with cheers from fellow revelers and a very cheeky sign on TAO's massive LED screen, which showed a photo of Godwin and Barbour, along with the message "One D for Eternity."

Godwin's group posted up at a VIP table near the DJ booth where Fisher was spinning, but it's safe to assume he didn't play "Cha Cha Slide" or "Shout" — two of the songs Godwin and Barbour have banned from their upcoming wedding.

Barbour seemingly approved of Godwin's Vegas trip, commenting on an Instagram post of her Vegas night out that "2023 is the year of the bride."

