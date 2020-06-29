Bachelor in Paradise's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Celebrate 1-Year Engagement Anniversary

The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged in Mexico in a televised beachfront proposal in June 2019

It's been one year since Dylan Barbour got down on one knee and proposed to Hannah Godwin — and the couple couldn't be happier.

To celebrate the day that Godwin said "yes" to Barbour's beachfront televised proposal, the Bachelor in Paradise couple posted sweet tributes to each other on Instagram over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What a whirlwind. thanks for the most epic year of my life @dylanbarbour," Godwin, 25, captioned a series of photos and videos of their adventures together, including a trip to Paris, France.

"I never knew I could be so happy, to many more! 💜🤟🏼," wrote the bride-to-be.

Also sharing a set of pictures of the lovebirds throughout their yearlong relationship, Barbour, 26, quipped, "Happy 1 year anniversary to me telling you how f’d you are for agreeing to marry me ❤️ 💍."

As Bachelor Nation will recall, Godwin and Barbour fell in love on the beaches of Mexico during season 6 of the ABC reality series.

One month before the coronavirus pandemic swept the United States, the couple celebrated their engagement with family and friends in February at a surprise bash in the Hollywood Hills and opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship.

At the time, the engaged pair was living apart but commuting back and forth from San Diego and Los Angeles to see each other three to four times a week.

“I would say more often than not, we’re together more than couples that live in the same city that don’t live together, to be honest,” said Barbour, a tech entrepreneur who founded Vizer, an app that rewards users for exercising by donating meals to the San Diego Food Bank and offering freebies from other businesses.

“Preferably we would be living in the same [city], under the same roof,” added Godwin, a popular influencer, model and brand ambassador. “We talk about it all the time, just how important and crucial it is to be working on each of our careers right now. We don’t want to have any undercover or deep-rooted resentment or something for making a decision too early about where we’re going to be. I feel like Dylan feels like he has a little home here in L.A., and I feel like I have a little home in San Diego right now. That’s what it’s feeling like, which has been nice.”

Since accepting Barbour's proposal and leaving the beach behind last summer, “I don’t think we’ve changed,” Godwin said. “I think obviously experiencing more life, real life things, having hard days where you’re not just in the sun in paradise. … How we communicate has been huge throughout all of that. We have a lot of fun, we laugh a lot, but we also have each other’s backs for whatever situation we’ve been going through."

She added: "I feel like we knew that we were very compatible in Paradise, but the real world has made us even closer, like best friends.”

Image zoom Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Hannah Godwin/instagram

And while the couple is looking forward to tying the knot one day, they feel “no pressure, really” to get married anytime soon, Barbour explained.

“We’re just having a blast doing whatever we want,” he said.