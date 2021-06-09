Bachelor in Paradise: Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon Join Rotation of Hosts

David Spade will also be among the summer spinoff's crop of celebrity guest hosts in the wake of Chris Harrison's departure

ABC has wasted no time building up a stacked roster of celebrities to guest host Bachelor in Paradise this summer following Chris Harrison's departure from the franchise.

PEOPLE can confirm that Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon have joined the list of rotating hosts for the upcoming season. PEOPLE also confirmed last week that the rotation includes David Spade.

Spade has been outspoken about his appreciation for the ABC franchise. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March, the comedian was asked to choose between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

"I like it all. I just make fun of whatever's in front of me," Spade, 56, joked at the time.

Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images; David Becker/Getty Images

David Spade and Chris Harrison Credit: getty (2)

Harrison's official exit from the franchise was announced on Tuesday, four months after he came under fire for seemingly defending then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behavior, which had recently resurfaced online.

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise," Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a joint statement. "We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

Added Harrison, 49, "I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter. I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

The longtime host will receive a massive payout to step away and stay mum about his departure, according to Deadline.