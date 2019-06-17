Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Cast Revealed: Bibiana and Blake Are Back — and Demi Is in!

The new season premieres Aug. 5 on ABC

By
Aurelie Corinthios
June 17, 2019 11:05 AM

The first batch of Bachelor in Paradise contestants has officially been announced.

On Monday, Good Morning America revealed seven franchise alums who will head down to Mexico for an elaborate game of romantic musical chairs on season 6 of the summer spin-off.

The ladies include Bibiana Julian, an alum from Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor who appeared on BiP last year, plus Demi Burnett and Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood‘s season.

Bibiana Julian
Craig Sjodin/ ABC
Demi Burnett
Tayshia Adams
Craig Sjodin/ ABC

The men include John Paul Jones and Cam Ayala from Hannah Brown‘s current season of The Bachelorette, plus Clay Harbor and Blake Horstmann from Becca Kufrin‘s season.

John Paul Jones
Craig Sjodin/ ABC
Cam Ayala
Clay Harbor
Craig Sjodin/ ABC
Blake Horstmann
Craig Sjodin/ ABC

More cast members will be revealed during Monday’s premiere of Grand Hotel at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 5, also on ABC.

