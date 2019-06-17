Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Cast Revealed: Bibiana and Blake Are Back — and Demi Is in!

The first batch of Bachelor in Paradise contestants has officially been announced.

On Monday, Good Morning America revealed seven franchise alums who will head down to Mexico for an elaborate game of romantic musical chairs on season 6 of the summer spin-off.

Hey #BachelorNation! We revealed 7 new cast members of the next @bachparadise season. Catch the rest of the #BachelorInParadise reveal TONIGHT during the premiere of @GrandHotelABC! https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/b8E7pFsZCQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 17, 2019

The ladies include Bibiana Julian, an alum from Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor who appeared on BiP last year, plus Demi Burnett and Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood‘s season.

The men include John Paul Jones and Cam Ayala from Hannah Brown‘s current season of The Bachelorette, plus Clay Harbor and Blake Horstmann from Becca Kufrin‘s season.

More cast members will be revealed during Monday’s premiere of Grand Hotel at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 5, also on ABC.