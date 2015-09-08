Bachelor in Paradise Finale Part 2 Recap: They're Engaged! Tanner Proposes to Jade at the Final Rose Ceremony

After the thoroughly depressing part 1 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, in which Kirk broke up with Carly, it was definitely time for something more uplifting – and Monday night’s final episode really delivered.

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen the season 2 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, stop reading now.

The episode culminated with Jade and Tanner getting engaged, and it was the most adorable thing in the world.

We’ll get to that, but first, a recap of the remaining couples that made it (and didn’t make it) to the end of Paradise.

Justin and Cassandra Decided to Give it a Shot

Of the contestants left, Justin and Cassandra were the newest relationship and had only known each other for a few days. While they seemed to have a great time on their date, Cassandra decided not to stay overnight with him in the Fantasy Suite. Her reasoning was that she felt it was inappropriate considering many factors, including the fact that she has a son.

At the final rose ceremony the next day, Justin offered her his rose – and at this point, host Chris Harrison had announced to the group that handing out a rose and accepting it meant that couple was “committed to a life together outside of Paradise.” (Okay, ABC. Could we be any more dramatic?)

Cassandra accepted Justin’s rose, which may seem slightly ridiculous considering how little they really know about each other at this point. But they actually were kind of cute together (especially now that Justin’s sunburn has faded to a tan).

Turns out these two didn’t last after all, but Cassandra did find love with another BiP contestant, Jonathan. The two met after the show wrapped and made their official debut as a couple on After Paradise, the one-hour live after show that aired after the episode on Monday night.

RELATED VIDEO: What Bachelor in Paradise Moment Had The Bachelor Dudes Tearing Up?

Samantha Accepted Nick’s Rose

Nick and Samantha decided to stay together in the Fantasy Suite, and Nick could not contain his excitement about it.

Actual quote said by Nick: “I’m really excited to dig in deep.” Ugh.

At the rose ceremony, he offered her his rose and she accepted – thank God, because we could not have listened to him telling her how beautiful she was for one more second. At this point he seriously must have said it to her more than a hundred times. It was legitimately the only thing he had to say to or about her.

That being said, Samantha and Nick must have found something else to talk about because it was revealed on After Paradise on Monday night that they are still together.

RELATED VIDEO: You Have to Try Chris Harrison’s New Bachelor in Paradise Drinking Game

Tenley Called it Quits with Joshua

At this point, Joshua and Tenley were the second most serious couple left in Paradise after Jade and Tanner.

They spent their Fantasy Suite date and the following day trying to figure out what they would be doing after the show ended and if they had a future together. While they both really like each other, Tenley was more hesitant because she knew that it would be difficult considering she lives in California and Joshua is a welder from Idaho.

She ended up turning down his rose at the ceremony, although in classic Tenley fashion, first she had to gush about their relationship and how “adored” she felt. Even though they were definitely something of an odd couple, we’ve got to say they definitely grew on us and it was sad to see them break up.

RELATED VIDEO: Which Bachelor in Paradise Star Is the Most Flirtatious?

Tanner Proposed to Jade and It Was Freaking Adorable

Thank God for Tanner and Jade, because we all needed something to restore our faith in love after that miserable Kirk and Carly breakup.

It was hilarious how ABC kept editing the teaser footage to make it seem like they were also going to break up. Nice try.

They were adorable the entire episode. They were adorable on their Fantasy Suite date when they told each other they loved each other. They were adorable the next morning when they snuggled in bed, and they were adorable the next day when he got down on one knee and proposed. I love Janner and I wish them a lifetime of happiness together.

And with that, Paradise was over. See you next summer when we are blessed with a whole new season of beautiful disasters. Until then, adios!

For more from Jade and Tanner, including exclusive photos, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday! And read their exclusive interview with PEOPLE here.