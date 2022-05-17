Bachelor in Paradise Is on the Move — Find Out When the ABC Hit Is Returning!

Get ready Bachelor in Paradise fans!

The popular dating reality show is set to return to ABC in the fall, the network revealed on Tuesday.

Though a specific premiere date has yet to be announced, the network did confirm the show will settle back into its regular 8 p.m. time slot on on Mondays.

"Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we're continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles," said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, in a press release. "By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we're betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year."

Bachelor in Paradise was renewed for its eighth season last month.

Adams, 37, appeared excited about the renewal in the comment section of BiP's Instagram post announcing the show's return, leaving a sunglasses-smiley emoji.

Though no cast members have been confirmed for the new season, at least one former contestant has expressed interest in appearing on the show: Katie Thurston's ex-fiancé Blake Moynes.

During an Instagram Q&A in March, the Bachelorette alum, 31, confirmed his interest when a fan asked if he'd be open to appearing on another reality show.

"Duh, Paradise! Count it down!" Moynes replied at the time. "Can't wait to get on that beach, get back into it."

In response to the show's announcement, former BiP star Clay Harbor also tweeted that Bachelorette alum Andrew Spencer should "get ready."

blake moynes Credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

"The Bachelor franchise has long had a presence on Monday and Tuesday nights, so we know the audience likes watching it on those nights," Erwich told Variety of the show's forthcoming return. "Bachelor in Paradise has a very unique format in that it's such a big tent for so many characters and storylines that it is easily expands across connected programing."