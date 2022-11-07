'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Eliza Worries She 'Didn't Make the Right Choice' Between Rodney and Justin

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

The beachgoers had big decisions to make ahead of their fourth rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise.

On Monday's episode, Kate Gallivan needed to decide if her heart was with Logan Palmer or new arrival Hayden Markowitz.

"I'm feeling a little torn," Kate, 33, said in an on-camera interview. "Hayden, on paper, is almost exactly what I'm looking for ... but I definitely carried that date on my back."

However, Kate felt like she and Logan, 26, had "a very tangible connection," but she thought "he wasn't fighting for me even in the least."

So when Kate returned from her date with Hayden, she wanted to figure out exactly where her relationship with Logan stood.

"It's like my head versus my heart," Logan told Kate. "My head says, she deserves everything you got: dates and Paradise. And my heart says like, don't f---ing go."

Kate wondered why that emotion didn't come across when she and Logan had the initial conversation about her going on a date with Hayden. "I feel like you were almost kind of blasé about it," she said.

Logan explained he thought Kate had already made up her mind about going out with Hayden. But "I didn't want you to go out with anybody but me," he admitted.

"I'm happy to hear that," Kate said.

Logan found that response "underwhelming." He continued, "I want you to be mine, so do you feel that way, too?"

"I do," Kate said.

Kate and Logan proceeded to make out in the rain. "I feel safe saying that it's me and Kate 'til the end of this thing," he told the cameras.

But the next morning, Kate expressed some doubts about Logan's age. "I'm an adult and he is a boy," Kate said.

She complained to Shanae Ankney that Logan "can't literally afford to work out at Equinox" and that "he lives with two roommates." Meanwhile, Hayden "has a mortgage and a plan," according to Kate.

"I want a man to have provider energy," she said in an on-camera interview.

ROSE CEREMONY

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Aaron Clancy wanted to clear something up with Genevieve Parisi.

"When you said you were falling in love with me when we were in the jungle path, and I said I was falling in love, I was really in the heat of the moment and it's not true," Aaron, 27, said. "It's not true at all. I've already fallen in love and I love you a lot."

Genevieve, 27, breathed a sigh of relief. "It's the best feeling," she told the cameras.

Like Kate, Eliza Isichei needed to decide between two men: Rodney Matthews and Justin Glaze.

"I'm not ready for a life without you," Rodney, 30, said to Eliza, 26, adding that he saw her as his "potential wife."

Eliza found Rodney's response "reassuring."

"I'mma do whatever I can to fight and claw my way out and make sure we're happy on the other end," Rodney said. "I promise you."

"That's all I needed to hear," Eliza said.

Then Eliza touched base with Justin, who brought her her favorite candy, gummy bears. "I care about you a lot and I see something there," Justin, 28, said. "I want to lean into that hard."

Eliza and Justin sealed it with a kiss.

Genevieve kicked off the rose ceremony by giving Aaron her rose. Jessenia Cruz continued by presenting Andrew Spencer with her rose, Brittany Galvin extended hers to Tyler Norris and Victoria Fuller's rose went to Johnny DePhillipo.

Danielle Maltby followed by giving her rose to Michael Allio again and Serene Russell, of course, bestowed hers upon Brandon Jones. Florence Alexandra offered her rose to twin Justin Young and Shanae, 30, extended hers to Justin's brother Joey.

Kate decided to give hers to Logan, but with a caveat. "There's definitely something here, but I need more," she said to Logan when he came up to accept her rose. "Can you give that to me?"

Logan said "yes," but then confessed to the cameras, "I'm very confused. When you give someone a rose, you tell them why you like them. I just don't feel well-liked by Kate."

Lastly, Eliza made her choice. She gave Rodney her rose, sending Justin home.

"I don't want you to beat yourself up," Justin said to a crying Eliza when she walked him out.

That didn't stop the tears from flowing. "I'm really sorry," she said to Justin.

SECOND CHANCES, AND SECOND GUESSING

The next day, while Danielle, 36, and Michael, 38, went on a date (with third wheel Wells Adams!), Eliza wondered if she made the right choice.

"I shouldn't be waking up this morning still confused. What does that mean?" Eliza said in an on-camera interview. "I feel like if Rodney was the right choice, I should've been like, 'This is awful, but at least I know the person that I really want is still here.' And that would've gotten me through the rest of this. The fact that I'm not sure, I think it's possible that I maybe didn't make the right choice for me."

Eliza approached Rodney to tell discuss the situation.

"I chose you because we've had such a good time together so far and it's been so good," Eliza told Rodney. "And I chose you 'cause it's just like, it felt like the right thing to do. And I have a lot of feelings for you and like, I felt like a sense of loyalty. We spent so much more time together. But then I think when I was walking Justin out, I was so upset and I thought I was just upset because I had to hurt someone's feelings."

Eliza explained that the next morning, she felt the same way. "I feel like it wouldn't be fair to you if I didn't tell you how I was feeling and just like, pretend I didn't have feelings for Justin, too," she continued.

Rodney asked Eliza if she thought she made the wrong decision. "I just don't think I made the right decision for myself," Eliza said. "I think I felt so much pressure and I think I was influenced a little bit by how much love everyone has for you."

Eliza said that she had stronger feelings for Justin than she did Rodney. "I think he might just be a better fit for what I need," she added.

Rodney didn't have much to say in response. "I'll leave you to it," he said.

Eliza decided to pack her bags and go after Justin.

"It took one date with Justin for me to feel like there's something really there," she told the cameras. "And I think he felt the same way."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.