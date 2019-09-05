The end of Bachelor in Paradise is on the horizon — so where do the remaining couples stand?

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at next Monday and Tuesday’s episodes, the contestants gear up for their final weeks in Mexico. First things first, Caelynn Miller-Keyes has to make up her mind between Connor Saeli and Dean Unglert, who just returned to ask her for a second chance — and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be an easy choice.

“I don’t know if I’m making the right decision,” she says, sobbing.

For the rest of the couples, things seem to be going smoothly (at least for now!), with the clip teasing tender moments between Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski, and Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Clay Harbor.

One pairing in particular is making serious strides in their relationship: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

“I’m thinking we’ll have a happy ending,” she predicts with a smile on her face before a clip rolls of Dylan telling her he loves her.

But as the finale approaches, each couple will be forced to make a decision about their future by having “that conversation,” Chris Harrison reminds them. And it looks like some of them might fall apart.

“I just don’t want to lose you,” Demi Burnett says to her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty, choking back tears.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.