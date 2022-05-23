Even though the Bachelor Nation couple isn't on the same page about their wedding playlist, Godwin and Barbour tell PEOPLE that they already "feel" as if they're married

Dylan Barbour Names 2 Songs He's Banned from His Wedding to Hannah Godwin — but She Doesn't Agree!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin attend the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards at Goya Studios on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

It's been almost three years since Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, but the couple is still working out the final details of their wedding.

Godwin and Barbour, both 27, initially postponed their wedding to invest in their dream home in San Diego. Now, the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively they're "back on the wedding planning route" — but they're not in agreement about everything.

"I have two songs that are not allowed to play. The one that's like, 'Slide to the left.' The 'Cha Cha Slide,'" Barbour says while promoting the couple's Daily's Cocktails partnership.

However, Godwin doesn't necessarily agree and chimes in to add: "No, we're definitely playing that."

"We can't play that and then, oh, God. There's one more that's just awful," Barbour replies. "... I didn't want to say it. Oh, 'You make me want to shout.' That one can't be played either."

To that, Godwin says, "They played that at the last wedding we went to. I liked it."

"Yeah, I know. It was awful," Barbour continues. "I hated it."

BiP's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour | Credit: Gary He/Insider Images for Daily’s Cocktails

While they may not agree on the playlist, there are other aspects that Godwin and Barbour are on the same page about.

"Definitely a sit-down dinner. Everybody can eat," says Barbour as Godwin adds, "Probably for me, if I do two dresses. But like, nothing more than that. I don't want to be changing all night and stuff like that."

Barbour is also interested in guests not having their phones until the festivities are over, suggesting that everyone would "get a disposable camera" to use for photos instead.

Additionally, the occasion will be the perfect opportunity to put their roles as Daily's Cocktails' first-ever Co-CEOs of Chill to good use. The brand offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages in an assortment of flavors, including Barbour's favorite, the Cherry Comet Poptail.

"I feel like doing some spiked cones could be such a fun thing at the wedding," says Godwin. "We were talking about maybe doing a whole weekend kind of thing. Maybe a pool or brunch day thing when all the guests get in, and I feel like these would be the perfect little cool-down thing by the pool."

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour | Credit: Hannah Godwin/instagram

One thing that remains up in the air is the wedding's location.

"We were in Italy, saw a venue, liked it. It was pretty awesome," Barbour says.

"We looked at one there, which was cool," Godwin chimes in. "But I think it was kind of opening the door to start looking at other ones. We want to look at some in California, for sure. Malibu would be something cool, but we'll see."

Adds Godwin: "It's really venue-based. I heard it's a bit trickier to find venues [like] we're thinking in terms of availability, so we're going to just base it off of what's available."

Although the pair aren't married just yet, Godwin and Barbour — who have been engaged since 2019 — do feel as if they are.

"We've lived in four places together, essentially owned two houses," Barbour says. "Both our moms live five blocks away. So it's kind of just like, 'Yeah, I feel like we're married.'"