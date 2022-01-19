Bachelor in Paradise's Derek Peth Marries Model Saffron Vadher: 'Love Our Life Together'

Derek Peth is a married man!

The former Bachelor in Paradise star married model Saffron Vadher following a year and a half engagement. The couple announced their nuptials on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of their new wedding rings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peth !!! 💍👰🏽🤵🏻‍♂️14/01/2021" Vadher, 24, captioned her photo. It's unclear if the pair said "I do" one year ago or just had a typo when sharing their wedding date. Peth, 34, was also named as an owner of the post, and it appeared on his Instagram feed as well. "I love our life together," the commercial banker commented.

The comments were full of support for the newlyweds, including congratulations from some Bachelor alum like Caelynn Miller Keyes.

Vadher expressed her appreciation for all the kind comments on her Instagram story. "I just managed to go through all of the comments on my last post. Thank you to everyone for your kind words," she wrote on a dark screen. "Feeling so greatful [sic]."

Peth and Vadher started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement later that same year in November. At the time, Peth shared a loving Instagram post to celebrate the news.

"I can't wait to spend eternity with you, Saffie," Peth captioned a photo of the couple. "The most beautiful, kind, loving partner and teammate I could have ever imagined."

In November 2021, Vadher posted engagement photos to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Peth getting down on one knee. "A year ago today I said yes to marrying my best friend 💗 Love you forever Del @pethderek xxxx" she shared.

Peth was previously engaged to Taylor Nolan after they met on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. While they didn't get engaged on the series, Peth later popped the question during an After the Final Rose live finale.