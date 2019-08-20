Bachelor in Paradise's Derek Peth Applauds Demi Burnett for Being 'Honest' About Her Sexuality

Derek Peth has Demi Burnett‘s back.

Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise saw Burnett torn between her feelings for Peth and for a woman she’d been dating in Los Angeles before going on the show. After the it aired, Peth, 31, made a point to defend her on Twitter.

“As you all watch this, I want to ask that you have as much empathy as you can for Demi,” he wrote. “I’ve seen some really hurtful things being said that don’t reflect how I feel and I lived this. I’m glad that you’re finally all able to see how open and honest she’s always been with me.”

“I think it’s unfair to assume we should all be clean slates bent on getting engaged because we’re on a show,” he continued. “This is our lives and we’re all just people seeking meaningful connections. That’s what Demi and I are both doing and it should be respected.”

Burnett, 24, clearly appreciated his tweets.

“You’re a hero,” she replied. “Thank you for being you.”

Burnett came out as queer last month when the trailer for Paradise‘s sixth season teased a romance between her and another woman. On Monday’s episode, Burnett admitted to feeling more conflicted than ever.

“I’m so confused,” she told Peth. “I have this girl that I can’t stop thinking about and then I have you, an amazing guy, in front of me that has blown my mind with how great of a person you are. And I’m trying to figure it out, but right now I’m just really torn.”

Peth was disappointed but still hopeful about his chances with Burnett.

“The hardest part about this is knowing that there’s someone else who’s pulling on her emotions,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who this other person is, right? It’s just somebody else who Demi has an emotional connection to. I’m super hopeful that it just doesn’t end.”

Last week, Burnett clapped back at Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert after he compared her actions to those of Jed Wyatt on Twitter. (Wyatt got engaged to Hannah Brown on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, but she broke things off when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show.)

“Oh f— off, not the same at all,” Burnett tweeted. “Maybe I can teach you a thing or two about going down on your wife @ttolbert05.”

“It’s not the same thing? Then how did I hear about your ‘plan’ before filming even started?” replied Tolbert, who recently welcomed his second child with wife and fellow Paradise contestant Jade Roper.

“There was NO PLAN,” Burnett insisted. “You are speaking on something you HEARD about as if it is a fact. I was 100% honest and upfront the entire time. You are a grown a– man tweeting about rumors.”

“If a rumor becomes true… doesn’t it then become a fact?” Tolbert fired back. “Listen… I love watching you on TV and wish you nothing but happiness. But don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.