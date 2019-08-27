Bachelor in Paradise Exes Demi Burnett & Derek Peth Are Friends — and She Wants Him for Bachelor!

"He deserves to find someone," Demi Burnett tells PEOPLE of Derek Peth

By Dana Rose Falcone
August 27, 2019 04:13 PM

Demi Burnett chose Kristian Haggerty over Derek Peth on last week’s Bachelor in Paradise. Peth, 32, handled the breakup with grace, and Burnett, 24, assures PEOPLE that the two have remained “really good friends” since filming wrapped earlier this summer.

“I talk to him all the time,” Burnett says. “He proves it more and more how amazing of a guy he is.”

After seeing Peth — who’d gotten engaged to Taylor Nolan on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 — get his heart broken again in Mexico, fans threw their support behind him to be the next Bachelor. His friend and Paradise bartender Wells Adams and Adams’ fiancée, actress Sarah Hyland, even agreed, and so does Burnett.

Derek Peth and Demi Burnett on Bachelor in Paradise.
John Fleenor/ABC

“One thousand percent yes I would support that!” she says. “I just want Derek to be happy. He deserves to find someone.”

On Monday night’s episode, Peth gave his rose to Tayshia Adams, who expressed interest in exploring a connection with the Betchlor podcast host now that he was back on the market. While time will tell if Peth finds love on Paradise, Bachelor Nation has also speculated that Mike Johnson or Peter Weber from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette could be the next lead.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Mike Can’t Think of Anything He ‘Doesn’t Love’ About Demi Burnett

But with Burnett and Haggerty, 27, making history as the show’s first same-sex couple, the interior designer believes that opens up the possibility for an LGBTQ Bachelor or Bachelorette down the line.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty.
Demi Burnett/Instagram

“There’s no rules and this show is about love in any way that comes,” she says. “So who knows what can happen. Love is love.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.