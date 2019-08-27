Bachelor in Paradise Exes Demi Burnett & Derek Peth Are Friends — and She Wants Him for Bachelor!

Demi Burnett chose Kristian Haggerty over Derek Peth on last week’s Bachelor in Paradise. Peth, 32, handled the breakup with grace, and Burnett, 24, assures PEOPLE that the two have remained “really good friends” since filming wrapped earlier this summer.

“I talk to him all the time,” Burnett says. “He proves it more and more how amazing of a guy he is.”

After seeing Peth — who’d gotten engaged to Taylor Nolan on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 — get his heart broken again in Mexico, fans threw their support behind him to be the next Bachelor. His friend and Paradise bartender Wells Adams and Adams’ fiancée, actress Sarah Hyland, even agreed, and so does Burnett.

“One thousand percent yes I would support that!” she says. “I just want Derek to be happy. He deserves to find someone.”

On Monday night’s episode, Peth gave his rose to Tayshia Adams, who expressed interest in exploring a connection with the Betchlor podcast host now that he was back on the market. While time will tell if Peth finds love on Paradise, Bachelor Nation has also speculated that Mike Johnson or Peter Weber from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette could be the next lead.

But with Burnett and Haggerty, 27, making history as the show’s first same-sex couple, the interior designer believes that opens up the possibility for an LGBTQ Bachelor or Bachelorette down the line.

“There’s no rules and this show is about love in any way that comes,” she says. “So who knows what can happen. Love is love.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.