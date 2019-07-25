Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett Claps Back at Homophobic Tweets After Coming Out as Queer

Demi Burnett is always one to speak her mind.

The Bachelor in Paradise recently came out as queer after a trailer for the upcoming sixth season of the summer spinoff teased a romance between her and another woman — and she’s wasting no time clapping back at the haters.

In addition to exposing a screenshot of a derogatory direct message she received, Burnett, 24, also fired back after someone called her behavior “disgusting” and accused her of ruining the show.

“The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic,” she tweeted.

She also responded after someone suggested ABC should establish separate shows for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I know you’re trying to mean well, however, the goal is for the LGBTQ+ community to not be viewed as separate,” she wrote. “Saying they need a ‘rainbow bachelor’ is a bit homophobic. We are all humans. Segregation based on sexuality needs to die. Coexist motha f—-.”

Later, she thanked fans for their support amidst all the trolls.

“My DMs are so blown up with love that y’all have drowned out all the hate,” she tweeted. “It’s 3am and I’m going to bed with a smile on my face. Love you all so much. Thank you.”

In the trailer, which aired after Monday’s Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette, Burnett, proclaims her love for a mystery woman.

“I don’t care who sees this,” she says as footage rolls of her climbing on top of the girl in bed and kissing her. “I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her, and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.”

But she’s conflicted about her feelings, as evidenced by a steamy make-out session with Derek Peth in the hot tub.

“Last night, Demi and I had a really fun time in the hot tub,” he says. “That’s not something I should have to hide.”

“I just don’t want to lose you,” Burnett tearfully tells the woman.

ABC’s two-night season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise airs Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, both at 8 p.m. ET.