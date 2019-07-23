Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett Confirms She's a 'Queer Queen' as Show Teases Steamy Hookup

Demi Burnett is one half of Bachelor in Paradise‘s first same-sex couple — and proud of it.

After a new trailer for the upcoming sixth season of the summer spinoff teased a romance between Demi and another woman, the Bachelor alumna tweeted a message to her fans: “Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen.”

Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen 👸🏼💕🌈 #BachelorInParadise — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

And she was flooded with support from her fellow franchise stars.

“And we all, bow down,” wrote Hannah Brown, current star of The Bachelorette. “Love you always and forever.”

“You are an absolute queen and I love you so freaking much,” tweeted her Bachelor in Paradise costar Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

“Spoiler alert… we love you, no matter who you love. Because love… is LOVE!!!” added fellow Bachelor alumna Elyse Dehlbom. “Proud of you and proud of your truth and the courage to share that with the world!! And this Cougar will come at anyone who doesn’t show you graciousness for your bravery!!”

I love you my queen! — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

You are an absolute queen and I love you so freaking much ❤️ — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) July 23, 2019

I AM CURRENTLY STIFLING MY TEARS ON AN AIRPLANE OMG you are a fkn angel I love you so much thank you my cougar queen 😭💕 — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

I love you so much 😭😭😭 — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

In the trailer, which aired after Monday’s Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette, Demi, 24, proclaims her love for a mystery woman.

“I don’t care who sees this,” she says as footage rolls of her climbing on top of the girl in bed and kissing her. “I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her, and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.”

We have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Meet us on the beach for #BachelorInParadise in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/FB811f1Ckc — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 23, 2019

But she’s conflicted about her feelings, as evidenced by a steamy make-out session with Derek Peth in the hot tub.

“Last night, Demi and I had a really fun time in the hot tub,” he says. “That’s not something I should have to hide.”

“I just don’t want to lose you,” Demi tearfully tells the woman.

ABC’s two-night season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise airs Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, both at 8 p.m. ET.