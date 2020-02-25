Bachelor in Paradise Star Demi Burnett Reveals She's Dating a New Man and Shares Kissing Photos

Demi Burnett has a new man in her life!

The Bachelor Nation alum debuted a new relationship on Instagram over the weekend with multiple photos of herself and musician Slater Davis.

On Friday — the reality star’s 25th birthday — Burnett shared a photo with Davis featuring the pair sharing a smooch over dinner.

“The present I never knew I needed,” she wrote in the caption, prompting multiple of Burnett’s fellow Bachelor in Paradise alums to comment their support on the post.

“My heart has bursted,” commented Onyeka Ehie, while Katie Morton added, “Yo million dollar match maker,” suggesting that she introduced the duo, who spent Burnett’s birthday weekend at the Mondrian hotel.

The same day, Davis posted a pair of photos with Burnett on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, calling her “babe.”

“babe, look at me,” the singer wrote in the caption for the pictures, in which the couple poses with the city in the background as Burnett looks away from the camera.

On Sunday, Burnett shared a trio of photos of the two showing some PDA in their bathing suits.

“At first glance he looks naked lol,” Burnett said in her caption for the steamy shots.

Both Burnett and Davis also shared each other on their Instagram Stories.

One shot on Burnett’s Stories shows Davis sleeping in a bed. “WAKE UP IM LONELY,” Burnett wrote over the photo, which Davis reposted to his own Stories, adding, “lolll i’m up!!”

He also shared a short video of his foot wrapped in a towel, writing, “cut my foot and this is how she solved it,” panning over to Burnett who said, “doctor Demi!”

On Twitter Sunday, Burnett referred to Davis as her boyfriend, writing, “Watching frozen 2 since my bf is sleeping lol.”

Davis first appeared on Burnett’s Instagram feed back on Feb. 13, in an ad for Glam Glow. In that caption, Burnett referred to Davis as her “friend.”

News of Burnett’s new beau comes nearly four months after her engagement to Kristian Haggerty ended.

The former couple, who got engaged over the summer on Bachelor in Paradise, announced their split on October 31.

“What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship,” Burnett and Haggerty wrote on their respective Instagram accounts at the time. “We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually.”

“We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful,” their statement continued. “We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

“And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us.”

Haggerty debuted a new relationship of her own the day before Valentine’s Day with a kissing photo and video with Reality House‘s Taylor Blake.

Burnett made Bachelor Nation history as the franchise’s first openly queer contestant, telling PEOPLE when she came out on the show, “I feel proud of myself.”