Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett Claps Back at Tanner Tolbert for Comparing Her to Jed Wyatt

There’s no shortage of drama for Bachelor nation, even off the TV screen.

Following Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise — in which Demi Burnett told Derek Peth that she was seeing a woman back home — Paradise alumnus Tanner Tolbert compared her actions to those of an infamous Bachelor contestant.

According to E! News, Tolbert, 32, tweeted that Burnett is not all that different from Jed Wyatt, who got engaged to Hannah Brown during last season of The Bachelor before she dumped him for having a girlfriend prior to the season.

This did not sit well with Burnett, 24, who clapped back on Twitter.

“Oh f—k off, not the same at all,” Burnett tweeted at the season 5 Paradise star. “Maybe I can teach you a thing or two about going down on your wife @ttolbert05.”

Tolbert, who recently welcomed his second child with wife and fellow Paradise contestant Jade Roper, hit back at Burnett on Twitter.

“It’s not the same thing? Then how did I hear about your ‘plan’ before filming even started?” he wrote.

Replied Burnett, “There was NO PLAN. You are speaking on something you HEARD about as if it is a fact. I was 100% honest and upfront the entire time. You are a grown a— man tweeting about rumors.”

Tolbert did not back down, replying, “If a rumor becomes true… doesn’t it then become a fact? Listen… I love watching you on TV and wish you nothing but happiness. But don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house.”

He has apparently deleted the initial tweet.

Although the Twitter battle subsided between the two reality stars, Brown, 24, sent out her own message about the comparison between her friend, Burnett, and her ex, Wyatt.

“One is my best friend, one is my ex-fiancé….I can tell you first hand, not the same,” Brown wrote.

Burnett came out as queer last month when the trailer for Paradise‘s sixth season teased a romance between her and another woman.

Although many fans sent her loving tweets, some people were not as kind. In addition to exposing a screenshot of a derogatory direct message she received, Burnett fired back after someone called her “disgusting” and accused her of ruining the show.

“The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic,” she tweeted.

She also responded after someone suggested ABC should establish separate shows for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I know you’re trying to mean well, however, the goal is for the LGBTQ+ community to not be viewed as separate,” she wrote. “Saying they need a ‘rainbow bachelor’ is a bit homophobic. We are all humans. Segregation based on sexuality needs to die. Coexist motha f—-.”

Later, she thanked fans for their support amidst all the trolls.

“My DMs are so blown up with love that y’all have drowned out all the hate,” she tweeted. “It’s 3am and I’m going to bed with a smile on my face. Love you all so much. Thank you.”

As seen in the trailer for the current Paradise season, Burnett proclaims her love for a mystery woman, despite her growing relationship with Peth, 32.

“I don’t care who sees this,” she says as footage rolls of her climbing on top of the girl in bed and kissing her. “I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her, and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.