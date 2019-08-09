Demi Burnett is definitely not Blake Horstmann‘s biggest fan.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, some of the women discuss the “love pentagon” Blake has found himself in.

“He wants to have like, five pieces of cake and eat all of them,” says Demi while chatting with Tayshia Adams and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Following his date with Tayshia, Blake decides he’s actually interested in pursuing a relationship with Hannah Goodwin — after news got out that he hooked up with Caelynn and Kristina Schulman before filming, that is.

“I think that he’s being selfish, and it’s all very calculated,” says Demi. “I don’t think that’s character traits of a good person is being selfish and manipulating people’s feelings. I don’t think that he deserves the grace that he’s been given.”

Image zoom Demi Burnett and Blake Horstmann John Wolfsohn/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

“It’s the Blake love pentagon,” she adds.

And Tayshia is more than happy to remove herself from the drama. “I’d rather just wipe my hands clean and walk away and be like, ‘You know what, you can dig your own grave,’ ” she says.

Blake is then seen tripping and hitting a rock while catching a ball on the beach. “Karma,” Tayshia says as the women share a laugh.

“This is all the validation we needed,” quips Demi.

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise: Blake Horstmann Never Meant to Hurt Caelynn by Exposing Texts, Source Says

Blake found himself in hot water after he got caught in a love triangle with Kristina and Caelynn when it came out that he had slept with them both on back-to-back nights at the Stagecoach festival. During the two-night premiere of Paradise, Caelynn, 24, tearfully told cameras he’d called their night together a “mistake” and begged her to keep the tryst a secret.

As the scenes aired, Blake, 30, posted text messages that seemed to debunk her story, suggesting she sought him out for sex and was stressed about people finding out. He deleted the text screenshots later Tuesday night.

“This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have,” he had said on his Instagram Story. “Most of all, it is the only real way to prove that what is being said by Caelynn and the story that is being shown is far from the truth. I’m deeply sorry for my actions at Stagecoach but telling the world that I silenced a woman amongst many other harmful accusations was just too much.”

On Wednesday, Caelynn spoke out about the incident, taking ownership for her words on the show while clarifying that she and Blake had a relationship that went beyond “a one night stand at a music festival.”

Image zoom ABC/Craig Sjodin (2)

RELATED: BiP’s Blake Horstmann Shares His Text Messages with Caelynn Miller-Keyes to Try to Clear His Name

“I was upset and I let my emotions control my words,” she wrote on Instagram. “However, I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character.”

“I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face,” she continued. “It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless.”

She concluded by saying that the drama between her and Blake “is a complicated situation” because it “has taken a life of its own on the internet.”

“This could’ve been over after last night’s episode, but since it’s now all over Instagram, I felt like it was imperative to share my truth,” she said. “We all have our own perception of how different situations unfold and there are many sides to this story. I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesday nights (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.