Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert Reveals He 'Had a Crush' on Bachelorette Andi Dorfman

What goes down in the DM ... eventually gets spilled on Bachelor podcasts.

On the latest episode of their Help! I Suck at Dating iHeartRadio podcast, Bachelor in Paradise stars Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon played a round of Spin the Bottle, where they were each tasked with answering revealing questions about themselves. And things got interesting when Unglert, 29, was asked to name a franchise star whose DMs he slid into that no one knows about.

"Probably Tyler Cameron, I guess," he said with a laugh.

Pushed to name someone of the opposite sex, he finally gave in.

"That's just asking for me to get in trouble with my girlfriend!" said Unglert, who has been dating his Bachelor in Paradise costar Caelynn Miller-Keyes since leaving the show as a couple last summer. "I think before I had gone on Paradise for the second time, I might have slid into Andi Dorfman's DMs. Or I maybe just asked Amanda Stanton to introduce me to her, I can't remember. I think it's the latter, not the former. I don't think I ever actually officially slid, but there was a point where I had a crush on her."

"I just thought she was cute," he admitted. "I think that Amanda Stanton posted a picture with her and I was like, 'Oh, that girl is cute.' Then I clicked on her page and I was like, 'Oh, that girl used to be the Bachelorette.' And that was basically the end of that. So thank you guys for getting me in trouble, I can't wait to [not] hear the end of this."

Later in the podcast, during a round of "block on Instagram, marry, and Netflix and chill," Unglert was asked to choose between two of his exes, Lesley Murphy and Kristina Schulman, and Haibon's ex Caila Quinn. He refused, so Haibon suggested different options: Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Ann Sluss, which Unglert agreed to.

"Sure, okay," he said. "I would block Hannah Ann, I would marry Andi and I would Netflix and chill with Kaitlyn. There."

Image zoom Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hypothetical romances aside, Unglert and Miller-Keyes, 24, seem to be going strong. Earlier this year, fans speculated that the couple had gotten married after noticing that Unglert was wearing a ring, though Haibon told PEOPLE at the time he wasn't sure if they were legally wed.

"I think Dean is just — I think he's falling more and more in love with her every day," he said. "And I really think that's what the wedding band is about. Truthfully, even as their close friends, we don't know if they're married or not. Every time we ask them, he says it with a grin — he's like, 'We're married.'"