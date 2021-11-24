After attending a slew of weddings, Bachelor in Paradise stars Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have been fielding questions about when they're going to take the next step in their relationship

Dean Unglert Says Caelynn Miller-Keyes 'Should Be the One Proposing' to Him: 'Give Us 12 Months'

It seems like Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes already have their New Year's resolution in mind: The Bachelor in Paradise stars are getting closer to making their relationship 'official' — but first, she has to pop the question!

When Vadher noticed Unglert and Miller-Keyes wearing their commitment rings, she asked if they had said "I do" yet, and Unglert recalled, "I said, 'As far as the government's concerned, no, but as far as our hearts are concerned, yes.'"

He added, "Then Caelynn leans over and she goes, 'We'll be engaged by 2022, trust me' or 'in 2022' or something like that."

But the couple still have a few important details to lock down — like who will do the proposing: "I don't know if she's speaking for me or if she's saying that she's going to propose to me," he said.

"I've made it pretty clear to her. I was like, 'If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,' so I think she's got something in the works for that, which I think is pretty cool. Maybe we can do, like, a dual thing," he continued. "I guess it's kind of one of the negatives about going to all of these weddings is it gets your girlfriend in a mood to get married. I guess give us 12 months, 12-13 months and we'll have something more formal on the books."

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Unglert then teased he's "got some stuff in the works" as well.

"I don't want to spoil anything," he said. "Maybe when it happens, we'll all be able to weigh in on the situation [on the podcast]."

Unglert, 30, and Miller-Keyes, 26, met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Though Unglert initially pumped the brakes on their summer romance, they eventually left Paradise together.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE

Unglert recently shared that the couple were inspired to start envisioning a potential wedding after visiting Lake Como, Italy.

He said on his podcast in September, "You can't help but be like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is amazing. I want this to be the rest of my life. And since I'm here, like, I want you to be in my life for the rest of my life,' which I always thought those things, obviously."