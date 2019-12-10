Bachelor in Paradise’s Dean Unglert Says He Isn’t Proposing to Caelynn Miller-Keyes Just Yet

Image zoom Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes aren’t rushing their relationship.

The Bachelor Nation star, 28, tells PEOPLE that he and Miller-Keyes, 24 — who he met on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise — are being “super patient” with their relationship.

“There’s no, like, impending engagements or anything like that,” he said when PEOPLE caught up with the podcaster at the KIIS Jingle Ball on Friday.

“We understand that with the Bachelor franchise, you kind of get put in a pressure cooker with your relationship and we’re just traveling together, exploring each other, and having fun and doing what we’re doing,” Unglert says, admitting that Miller-Keyes might see it a little differently.

“She might tell you otherwise but it seems like, you know, we’re on a good path at the moment and there’s nothing really on the horizon but I think that’s kind of the best,” he adds. “You don’t really set like relationship goals until later on down the line, so we’ll see.”

Miller-Keyes adds that she doesn’t “want to rush anything,” but foresees them moving in together in the future.

“We’re at such a good place right now,” she tells PEOPLE. “We’ll move in together when the time is right, but I don’t want to rush anything and I don’t want it to be contingent on a lease ending or something like that. But maybe. Maybe next year. Maybe in 2 years. Who knows.”

The couple’s immediate plans include a trip to the Caribbean and then spending New Years Eve together in Berlin, Germany, and will continue traveling into 2020.

Miller-Keyes expressed her excitement at planning the Caribbean trip, saying that “it’s going to be interesting to see if I do as good of a job as he does” with the itinerary.

“We’re going to be traveling. I don’t know, honestly,” Unglert says in regards to plans for the new year, saying that he’s going to continue hosting his iHeart Radio podcast Help! I Suck at Dating with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jared Haibon as well as work on his travel blog.

Unglert adds that he and Miller-Keyes are “working on building our travel portfolio as well. So that’s kind of what’s on the horizon for us, is just more podcasting with iHeart Radio and more traveling on our own accord to experience the world, you know?”

While Unglert admires Miller-Keyes’ curiosity about the world, he says that the most challenging part of traveling with his girlfriend is that “she can find things to complain about really easily.”

“Whether it’s too cold or too rainy or she’s too tired from the hike. She’s really good at pinpointing and focusing on those things and it makes my job much more challenging, but at the end of the day, she can always look back on the day and realize how much fun she had,” he says. “So it’s just a matter of breaking through the suffering in the moment to realize the greater good that comes from it after the fact, I guess.”

Last month, Miller-Keyes joined Unglert on a 10-mile hike at Havasupai Falls, a move that he joked on Instagram “shocked the world.”

The duo also recently traveled to Guatemala, where they hiked up the Volcano Pacaya.

Miller-Keyes shared a shot of the pair during the adventure to Instagram, writing, “I’ll follow you anywhere @deanie_babies, except on Instagram 😘”

Of their many trips together, Unglert tells PEOPLE that he and Miller-Keyes “spend way too much time together, honestly.” The former beauty queen adds that one of the most challenging parts of traveling so much together is navigating alone time.

“Sometimes we just both need our space and … that’s a bit challenging when you’re on a trip together but we make it work,” she says.

And while they might differ on how much “suffering” they want to endure on long hiking trips, Unglert says they have a good “give and take.”

“Obviously I push her to do those types of physical challenges and she pushes me to kind of meet her more emotionally,” he says, joking, “She might push me off a cliff at some point.”

But Miller-Keyes adds that she appreciates Unglert’s ability to push her out of her comfort zone.

“Normally when I travel, I just like to eat and shop, but we’re doing such cool and different things, like climbing a volcano, 10 miles to a volcano, an active volcano,” she says. “Things like that are really fun.”

Traveling has long been a big part of the couple’s relationship, and the duo confirmed their relationship in September with photos from Unglert’s van.

“Lots of ramen, very few showers, and a whole lot of happiness 🚐,” Miller-Keyes captioned her post of the news, while Unglert wrote, “sorry we had to leave #bachelorinparadise early, the vantasy suite waits for no one 🚙”