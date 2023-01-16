'BIP' 's Dean Unglert Would Marry Caelynn Miller-Keyes at a Courthouse: 'I Hate Being the Center of Attention'

The Bachelor in Paradise alum tells PEOPLE he'd prefer to keep their wedding celebrations low-key, but he and Miller-Keyes are "having a big party, it'll be fun"

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on January 16, 2023
Bachelorette Caeylnn Miller-Keyes engagement party. credit line –  Ariele Chapman Photography, Runaway Indie 
Photo: Ariele Chapman Photography/Runaway Indie 

Dean Unglert is opening up about his upcoming wedding to Bachelor in Paradise costar and fiancée Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

While the BiP alum can't wait to finally be married to his bride, he admits that his preference would be to keep the celebrations more chill than Bachelor-level thrill.

"I really just want to go to a courthouse by ourselves, then just sign the papers," Unglert, 31, tells PEOPLE. "But we're having a big party. It'll be fun, I know it'll be fun. I just hate being the center of attention."

Bachelorette Caeylnn Miller-Keyes engagement party. credit line –  Ariele Chapman Photography, Runaway Indie 
Ariele Chapman Photography/Runaway Indie 

Still, Unglert is excited for the couple to become husband and wife. "I'm looking forward to being happily married," he says. "The rest of it will be stressful and painfully expensive — but it's all to lead us to being Mr. and Mrs. Unglert."

When it comes to making decisions for their big day, Unglert admits that his fiancée has taken the lead on most of the planning. "I just nod my head and say yes," he jokes.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert KIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Backstage Portrait Studio, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2019
Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

And while Miller-Keyes, 27, is running point on all things wedding, they're excited to share their big day with the people they love the most.

"The venue, it's very unique, so I think it's going to be a really fun weekend just with a hundred of our friends and family," Miller-Keyes tells PEOPLE.

She adds that she's already nailed down the location and found her dresses, and that most of the big items are already crossed off.

"I feel pretty good. There are moments where I get stressed. But we have entertainment, we have the flowers, we've got pretty much everything minus the little details of linens and place cards and stuff like that."

Unglert and Miller-Keyes met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in June 2019 and got engaged on Kauai Island in Hawaii in October after more than three years of dating.

This past weekend, the pair celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party at the Studio City Retreat Estate in Studio City, California.

During their engagement celebration, guests dined on passed appetizers, including sliders and charcuterie, as well as tomato soup and grilled cheese. "It's more casual," Miller-Keyes said of their vibe.

